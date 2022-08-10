Pak Chow Lee, centre, with Mandy Thong, left, and Biyun Yang. Photo / David Haxton

One of the founders of sushi fast-food in New Zealand has opened a boutique store in Paraparaumu.

Pak Chow Lee has been involved in the art of sushi making since the early 1990s.

He's now opened Tornado Sushi, in the Kāpiti Lights shopping precinct, with partner Mandy Thong.

Lee was the chef at the original Wasabi sushi bar, on the corner of Willis St and Lambton Quay, in 1993.

"It was the first revolving sushi train in New Zealand."

He had earlier spent three months in Japan learning the finer arts of sushi making.

Lee also started the Catch Sushi bar on Courtney Place, as well as King Sushi Teppanyaki in Allen St.

And he opened a second Wasabi sushi bar on Cuba St, too.

Lee, of Malaysian/Chinese descent, said, "Sushi has always been my passion, hobby and interest".

"I find it very enjoyable.

"I can make very good sushi and also I can contribute to the local community."

After a few years of having some time out of the game, master sushi chef Lee is back with Tornado Sushi.

A sample of items from Tornado Sushi. Photo / David Haxton

"An opportunity arose so we decided to give it a go.

"We would like to let people know that we're running a good quality sushi bar here.

"I hope people come and try and hopefully they like it.

"Once I build up the business, I will then look to supply to functions and things like that."

Watching Lee create fresh sushi is like watching an artist at work.

There is lots of finesse and attention to detail, not to mention the delicate art of hand-rolling.

"It's a real skill."

His aim was to create sushi that "is very soft and melts in your mouth".

Tornado Sushi is between Noodle Canteen Paraparaumu and Vivo Hair Salon.