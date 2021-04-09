The Shed Project's special Anzac Day poppy

Holding handmade poppies, from left, Declan Jack, Finn Alty, Emma Flintoff, Daniel Howard and Samuel Clarke. Photo / David Haxton

Old vinyl records are being transformed into large size poppies in time for Anzac Day.

The poppies are being created at The Shed Project, in Paraparaumu, by a group of differently-abled people.

The main part of the process involves painting a record red before putting it into an oven and melting the ends over a plate so it looks like a poppy.

Each long-lasting and durable poppy costs $20 with proceeds going into a kitty for those who made them.

The money can later be used for an activity of their choice.

The group has donated four of the handmade poppies to the Paraparaumu RSA.

Poppies made at The Shed Project. Photo / David Haxton

Social services manager Jo Picot said the poppy project was part of a wide-ranging programme at the Tongario St building, which used to be the Statue Bargain Barn.

"The people who come here have different challenges.

"Quite often they won't be able to access a job in the community.

"So we want to create an opportunity here for them to earn some money."

The poppy project, and others, also had another important aspect.

"Most people tend to think that when you're disabled you're incapable of doing pretty much anything.

"We want to challenge that because it's not true.

"They are capable of quite a lot of things if you actually spend the time to find what they love, what they're capable of doing, and we give them the right tools to achieve it.

"We want them to find purpose and also to give back to the community.

"An important part of their wellbeing is to be able to give.

"They're no different to anyone else."

Another project involves creating dog chew toys out of old jeans.

Old jeans turned into dog chews. Photo / David Haxton

"We collect jeans, that would otherwise go to the landfill, and create the chew toys.

"We donated some to Huha and sell them as well.

"The dogs love them. And we're looking after the environment as well."

The group also sells a variety of handmade products including paintings, wooden toys, ant bait and more.

About 25 to 30 people are active throughout the week with about 10 support staff.