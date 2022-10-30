Outside The Milk Station. Photo / Rosalie Willis

There wasn't much happening at the former Rahui Milk Treatment Station when owner Lyndia Wood bought it in the mid-1980s.

The depot, well-known by many people over the years especially because it was a significant employer and social hub, had closed its doors a long time ago and was derelict.



But walking through the empty buildings, devoid of life, Lyndia became increasingly excited about its potential.



Inspired by the grandness of the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, and love of Italianate architecture, she felt she could create something special at 35 Rahui Rd, Ōtaki.



Slowly but surely, with a lot of help, and various alterations, the depot would transform into The Milk Station which is a stunning world-class venue that caters to all occasions from weddings to conferences and everything in between.

Main entrance inside The Milk Station. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Lyndia's initial focus was the grounds, covering four acres, with Ross Woolley onboard as a gardener, before attention turned to the buildings, with Gordon Hansen overseeing everything.

Centre stage is the grand hall, which was the depot's hub dating back to 1926, that is the heart of The Milk Station operation, and can cater to about 150 people.

With its high ceilings, tiled floor, bespoke arches, chandeliers featuring test milk bottles, to steel-framed windows, the area exudes a sense of grandeur that is warm and inviting.

Various furniture is featured, including a sideboard dating back to 1697, which was sourced during Lyndia's time as an antique dealer.

There are also a few surprises including a storage room converted into a guy's room, and a milk-chilling room turned into a toilet block.

A mezzanine level creates more seating capacity and leads to an extensive outdoor decking area perfect for firing up a barbecue during the warmer months.

Next to the main dining area is the pump room which is a great spot for people to get their dance groove on.

Inside the main hall. Photo / Jenny Siaosi

A commercial kitchen is where trusted caterers prepare the food.

Walking through an archway leads to an accommodation wing split over two levels with veranda and balcony views.

The accommodation was built at the depot between 1933 and 1935 when the milk processing factory was in its heyday, but things started to wind down in the 1950s as refrigerated trucks meant milk didn't need to be kept on-site, and various co-operatives saw places like the depot close.

The accommodation is a far cry from what it was because of a major overhaul which now includes 20 well-appointed rooms of differing sizes and layouts featuring baths and walk-in showers. One has been configured for people with a disability.

An inner open courtyard is delightful with sky views, lots of greenery, metal stairwells, and more.

Disaster struck when there was a roof fire but out of adversity came a new roof featuring tiles from Spain, and steel framing, which had been hidden pre-fire, became a courtyard feature.

The gardens, which have a Mediterranean feel, feature a wedding aisle where there is a fountain created out of recycled parts of the depot.

Part of the extensive gardens. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Surrounding paddocks comprise a citrus orchard, olive trees, a huge avocado tree, and lots more.

Also on the property is a former Catholic church, dating back to 1872, which has been converted into a house perfect for the bride and bridesmaids to get ready in, while a former manager's cottage has the groom and groomsmen covered.

And there is an accommodation reception area which doubles as a cosy place to have breakfast.

The venue's day-to-day manager is Norbert Koptisch who married Lyndia's daughter Nicola at the venue's first wedding on April 23, 2011.

Norbert, with a background in five-star hotels and fine dining, runs a well-oiled operation, focusing simply on ensuring the client gets the best service possible.

Asked what he enjoyed about working at The Milk Station, Norbert said, "Sending the bride and groom off to the bridal suite, at the end of the night, with a huge smile on their face.

"That is probably the biggest reward.

"It's not the financial side at all, yes it pays the bills, but all my life I have loved looking after people and making sure they're as comfortable and satisfied as possible."

The Milk Station is a Historic Places Trust grade two listed building.

- This story appears in the Celebrating Kāpiti spring/summer 2022 edition