The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien’s new show The Kingdom of Bling will be performed in the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre as part of a countrywide tour.

Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an ensemble cast, this cautionary tale has the wacky hallmarks of Rocky Horror while featuring giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the king of the land - the obnoxious ‘The He’ (guess who?).

The musical is backed by a rock band, belting out original songs in a style that made Rocky Horror such a blast.

The Kingdom of Bling is set in “a time of confusion, when so many madly, strange beliefs collide”.

“A time when kindness had been demonised, while crafty blindness wined and dined in a world it had divided.”