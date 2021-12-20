The inspiring transformation of Kaitawa Reserve

Kaitawa Reserve. Photo / David Haxton

Not only is the Kaitawa Reserve an ecological oasis, it's also a blueprint about what can be achieved with long-term vision and dedication.

The transformation from a scrub-infested area of land into a thriving native plant habitat is quite remarkable and a testament to those who had foresight and a willingness to roll their sleeves up over a long time.

The reserve, over the railway lines in Paraparaumu, is also an area that not a lot of people know about.

Nestled among a residential area, the reserve might seem non-descript from the road, but when they venture through it, and soak up its charm and tranquillity, you'll be impressed.

The story of the reserve's transformation dates back to the mid-1990s when Kāpiti Coast District Council was considering slicing up parts of the area for housing.

The late Molly Neill was aghast so she led the successful charge to protect the area, which was successful, leading to many volunteers working diligently to create a natural wonderland.

Countless volunteer hours goes into the reserve each year as people including Friends of Kaitawa Reserve and Kapi-Mana Forest and Bird members plant, prune, and weed the area.

A tree in Kaitawa Reserve. Photo / David Haxton

The area, once a haven for gorse, blackberry and wandering jew, now has in excess of 150 native species such as rewarewa, kawakawa, kowhai, tōtara, matai, rimu, pukatea, kahikatea, maire tawake, tawa, tītoki, kohekohe, pūriri, tūrepo, manuka, piripiri, koromiko, not to mention a forest of ferns.

Tens of thousands of species have been planted.

The reserve has its own microclimate and the plants are well nourished by the meandering Wharemauku Stream.

It has seen a vast increase in available nectar, fruit and insect life and a vigorous return of bird life.

A special feature is the Kaitawa Outdoor Classroom featuring 34 interpretive signs, which has been developed by Friends of Kaitawa Reserve with support from Kapi-Mana Forest and Bird and Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The signs highlight various sections of the reserve from trees, fish, birds, swamp areas, weeds/pests.

The classroom was the vision of John McLachlan. It was officially opened on June 14, 2019.

John hoped, as all Kaitawa Reserve volunteers do, that the reserve would be a place of learning where visitors will connect with the natural environment and enjoy its beauty.

Another highlight includes two wooden footbridges which take you through bush corridors.

Interestingly the bridge foot planks have been made out of recycled plastics.

There are various access points to the reserve but the most common one is in Kaitawa Cres.

- This article first appeared in the Celebrating Kāpiti spring/summer 2021 magazine.