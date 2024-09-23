Advertisement
The Boom Boom Room Burlesque is coming to Kāpiti

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
The Boom Boom Room Burlesque has a new show.

New Zealand’s longest-running burlesque troupe, The Boom Boom Room Burlesque, is presenting its latest show at the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre.

Based in the Manawatū, they have been entertaining audiences across the country for the past 17 years with camp and risque cabaret revues.

The troupe performs hour-long cabarets and every show is a new surprise, with themes ranging from the spooky Peek-a-Boo to their glamourous art deco revues, Gin Palace and The Ritz, and the 1950s camp fun of The Leopard Lounge, Bottoms Up! and Teaseorama!

Each boutique revue is performed with four to five performers and there are 20 dancers to call on – all with “delicious” names like Costa DeMillion, Hollie Berry, Man’s Ruin, Tequila!, Lucky Bang-Bang and Cherries Jubilee.

The troupe’s new work, called Let Them Eat Cake, is described as “a Rococo fantasy of frills, feathers and frivolity”.

Artistic director Ian Harman said he is “absolutely delighted” to premiere their latest revue in Kāpiti with “brand new choreography and costumes”.

Let Them Eat Cake is going to be absolutely delicious. It’s literally jam-packed with thrills to entertain and delight.”

The details

What: Let Them Eat Cake

When: Saturday, Oct 5, 8pm, duration about 70 minutes (no interval). R18. Partial nudity.

Where: Te Raukura ki Kāpiti

Tickets: $35-$40 via teraukura.nz/event/let-them-eat-cake

