One of the contestants in the popular new television series LEGO Masters NZ is Jake Roos who lives in Raumati Beach.

The series, hosted by Dai Henwood, sees Brickmaster Robin Sather issue a colourful mix of new and classic Lego building challenges, to six teams, which are judged on aesthetics, technical and storytelling ability.

Teams have more than 2.5 million bricks to choose from to build their stunning creations.

Jake, 43, is teamed up with Glenn Knight, 45, from Pahiatua, who he met at a Lego building show in Upper Hutt in 2016.

The climate change consultant was keen to get involved when the series was announced.

He was "well and truly into it as a concept" especially having watched various Australian and American seasons.

"I thought if it ever came to New Zealand I would try and get on it, and low and behold, it arrived."

He reached out to Glenn about working together which saw them send off their Lego CVs to the producers as well as a joint construction video, before a Zoom interview, followed by a live audition with build challenge, then selection as a team for the series.

"It was great to get selected because a lot of people applied."

Although they live two hours apart, they met up constantly to develop ideas and concepts for challenges the Brickmaster might get them to create.

A mix of excitement and nervousness built before filming in Auckland got under way.

"It was very intense.

"It's a competition and everyone was a really great builder.

"You had to think fast under pressure, come up with a good workable idea that met the brief, and then implement the heck out of it.

"You just had to perform or everyone else would see you crumble."

With Jake's strong technical ability, and Glenn's storytelling and aesthetics, the team gelled.

"That was probably the best thing about it.

"I've always been a firm believer that two heads are better than one. And if you can just get in sync with each other, then the sky is the limit.

"Glenn and I got there, not immediately, but pretty quickly, and were able to focus on our strengths, and support each other with feedback and encouragement.

"We were able to divide up the tasks and bash it out. I thought we worked very well together."

He enjoyed working with Glenn and was "very proud of everything he and I produced on the show".

"And also, I was away from home for six weeks, so it was great to have the support of my wife Rebekah.

"I feel very privileged to be able to do something like this.

"A lot of things had to line up to make something like this possible and there's a lot of good luck involved too."

Jake's love of Lego started when he was given a spaceship set at the age of 4 but it was when he had children of his own that the hobby went to the next level with a growing collection, getting into shows and connecting with adult fans.

"Lego is so engaging.

"Everyone is interested in it and wants to see and understand what you've done.

"Always with Lego it is about sharing what you create and tearing them up a bit.

"I just want to propagate that through the world and so being on a television show that everyone is watching is the best."

Moreover, Lego was easy and accessible allowing anyone to start.

"You don't need tools or paint, it doesn't make weird smells or stain the carpet, you just sweep everything into a box in the end.

"It just so easy to get in there and be creative which I think is the x-factor.

"And the bricks themselves are high quality and the concepts fiendishly clever."

LEGO® Masters NZ is on Monday and Tuesday on TVNZ 2, 7.30pm or alternatively TVNZ OnDemand.

The grand final is Queen's Birthday Monday, June 6 on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm.