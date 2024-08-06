Despite the demanding nature of her role, Whittleston’s dedication never wavered, and she often went beyond her official duties to assist with the upkeep of the mobile classroom and the Harold car.

Although Whittleston is stepping down from her role as treasurer, she will continue to serve the trust, passing the baton to Kylie Blake.

Whittleston said she got involved with Life Education because she “values the work that Life Education does”.

“It’s important for children to have that extra education to learn life skills, and because of having grandchildren, I could see the importance of having it in the schools.

“It helps kids to be better prepared for what they are facing in today’s society.

She enjoyed being able to “support the other other trustees and the educator Jonny Thompson”.

“I love being part of it and seeing first-hand the great job Life Education does.”

Life Education Kāpiti/Horowhenua chairwoman Shirley Sowry said Whittleston’s belief in the work Life Education does in local primary schools was unwavering.

“It was only fitting that her dedication and commitment, consistently going above and beyond her duties, were recognised and celebrated at the awards night dinner.

“This award serves as a testament to her tireless efforts and the positive impact she has made in her community.”

Life Education, a charitable trust, relies solely on local donations for its funding.

Goodmans Contractors and Emmerson Transport have been instrumental in this endeavor, towing the classroom from school to school and absorbing the travel costs.

The trust’s programmes, which are tailored in conjunction with the teaching staff of each primary school in the area, cover a range of topics.

From Paekākāriki to Tokomaru and Foxton, children learn about food and nutrition, peer pressure, anti-bullying, resilience, and online safety, among other subjects.