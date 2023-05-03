Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow and kaumatua koro Don Te Maipi with the schoolchildren who participated. Photo / David Haxton

3 May, 2023 01:44 AM 3 mins to read

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow and kaumatua koro Don Te Maipi with the schoolchildren who participated. Photo / David Haxton

Schoolchildren have planted a grove of 10 kahikatea trees to recognise the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

The children, selected from various schools in Kāpiti, planted the trees in the lesser-known Ferndale Reserve, in Waikanae, today.

Kaumatua koro Don Te Maipi blessed the site and Kāpiti Coast District Council waiata group Te Waka sang, watched on by the schoolchildren, environmental groups, service organisations, council staff and various elected members.

After a plaque was unveiled, the children planted the trees, before everyone enjoyed some refreshments, including coronation cupcakes.

Luke Corrigan and Lola Baird, from Raumati Beach School, plant a kahikatea. Photo / David Haxton

It was Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow’s first time at the reserve, and she was impressed.

“I think it’s a wonderful place for us to be doing this and so representative of the natural place that is and was Kāpiti, with our extensive wetland environment.”

She hoped the kahikatea would “inspire people, particularly our future leaders”.

Kahikatea is a native white pine that grows together with shallow intertwined root systems.

“In doing so, they spread the load, gaining collective strength, standing tall, standing firm.

“They are protected and respected and represent collective efforts, uniting us in a common purpose.”

She said King Charles, for most of his life, had advocated on behalf of Papatūānuku [the land] and had a strong commitment to conservation, sustainability and education.

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow helps plant a kahikatea. Photo / David Haxton

“He was warned of the world of climate change well before it was the widely known concept it’s today.

“Planting trees, as requested by the King, will help with the impacts of climate change, and be seen as a collective action of all towns, cities and districts in Aotearoa New Zealand, not just as a practical effort, but as a symbolic effort.”

King Charles’ concern for the world’s forests and climate change aligned well with the council’s climate action priorities, she said.

“Over the last 12 years, we’ve done a lot to reduce our own organisational emissions and to receive national recognition for it.

“We’re investing in significant infrastructure to help our district prepare for climate change impacts.

“We’re working with our communities to decide on adaptation pathways to cope with increasing coastal hazards and the changes to our coastline resulting in climate change-driven sea level rise.

Cupcakes for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Photo / David Haxton

“And we’re supporting our community to reduce their emissions through education and providing active transport options, and providing funding for community-led initiatives.

“Planting trees is an important part of this kaupapa as they remove carbon dioxide from the air and store it.”

Local government also has an important part to play in conserving native species, she said.

“Our council has mechanisms such as the Resource Management Plan and our District Plan, biodiversity projects and environmental restoration funding in place.

“But we can’t do all this mahi alone.

“We’re grateful for our partner agencies such as the Department of Conservation and Greater Wellington, and for the ever-increasing number of Kāpiti residents who work along the council in the conservation space.

“There are more than 30 restoration, planting, friends and guardian groups throughout Kāpiti that deliver environmental projects and work on protecting our local flora and fauna.”