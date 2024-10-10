Stephen Mulholland, pictured with Hooch the llama, brought five of his camelids to Kāpiti as part of a council school holiday programme. Photo / Grace Odlum
Stephen Mulholland’s llamas and alpacas have travelled throughout the Wellington region — but this week they were in Kāpiti.
Mulholland was invited by Kāpiti Coast District Council to bring his llamas and alpacas, animals that are part of the camelid family, to Queen Elizabeth Park on Wednesday, October 9, for one of the council’s school holiday programme events.
The promise of seeing llamas and alpacas up close drew a large crowd, with over 150 people coming along, eager to learn more about the animals.
The event began with a llama-themed story read by one of the council’s libraries team, before Mulholland shared fun facts about llamas and alpacas — such as the way to tell the difference between them by their ears.