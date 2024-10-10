After that Mulholland and some helpers led three llamas and two alpacas around the park for children to see and touch the animals.

Sisters Elise, Mia, and Sophia enjoyed getting a close look at the furry creatures. Elise said they were super-fluffy and she learned lots about them.

Brothers Dante and Anson were also keen to find out how soft the fleeces felt, and managed to pet all five of the animals. Anson said he thought they smelled good too.

Two of Stephen Mulholland's llamas pictured at a Kāpiti Coast District Council school holiday event. Photo / Grace Odlum

Mulholland said he got into keeping llamas and alpacas 20 years ago when he moved to New Zealand from the United States.

He knew he wanted to have farm animals, but wasn’t sure which ones.

Sheep and cows didn’t appeal to him, but he thought llamas and alpacas were perfect.

The children loved petting the alpacas at a school holiday event organised by Kāpiti Coast District Council. Photo / Clark Williams

He started with alpacas because they were better financially than llamas, but eventually ended up with both, although he always has more alpacas than llamas.

“Llamas are fun, and they go really well with the alpacas too.”

He said his animals became popular after he started taking them to the Tawa Christmas Parade, and a couple of libraries in the region contacted him to run events for children.

Stephen Mulholland says llamas, like this one, make the world better. Photo / Grace Odlum

“It went around the local libraries, and everyone wanted in.”

Since then, he’s taken his camelids to many events, such as animal therapy in Remutaka Prison, Oranga Tamariki and, most recently, a Blessing of the Animals celebration in Wellington this week.

Mulholland said one of his favourite things about llamas and alpacas was their intelligence.

Stephen Mulholland with two of his llamas as the council's library team read a story. Photo / Grace Odlum

“They vary — you have some very smart, you have some less so.”

He also loves the happiness they bring to people.

“They just make the world better.”