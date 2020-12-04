Statistics NZ consumer data results welcome news for Kāpiti

Monique Leith.

The end of 2020 is looking promising for Kāpiti, with consumer spending up 8.6 per cent in the September 2020 quarter (compared to September 2019).

And Statistics NZ data reveal 55 per cent of the district's population growth over the last year is due to people moving to the district from within New Zealand.

Annually, spending was up 1.2 per cent compared to the national decline of 2.7 per cent.

A change in working patterns post-Covid-19 means more people are working remotely and from home, contributing to an increase in spending.

Jacinda Thorn, co-chair of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce, said it had been a challenging year, so this was positive news for business.

"We've always known Kāpiti is the best place to live and work, and with employers embracing remote working it's making our district even more attractive.

"All the signs are encouraging; however, we've learnt this year things can change fast, so businesses still need to keep their crisis response plan close."

Bede Laracy, co-owner of three local retail businesses - Paperdoll and Holy Smoke at Raumati Beach and Wallflower in Coastlands - said the year had been a roller coaster.

"We came to a grinding halt during lockdown, and then experienced the post-lockdown boom, then things settled in August.

"We had a great Raumati Village Street Party late last month with hundreds of people coming out to support our local businesses.

"The signs are looking good for a normally busy Christmas season."

Over the last two years, the chamber was part of the drafting group for the recently released Kāpiti Coast Economic Development Strategy and Implementation Plan 2020–2023.

The plan's purpose is to enhance the economic wellbeing for all on the Kāpiti Coast.

Monique Leith, chamber co-chair, was optimistic for the next 12 months, especially now the economic plan for Kāpiti had been confirmed.

"Next year, we can look forward to Transmission Gully opening and work continuing on the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, which all provides certainty to local businesses and provides us with even greater opportunity.

"Kāpiti is a fantastic place to live and work, and we look forward to future growth."