Spotswood House in Otaihanga 'huge for our ongoing development'

Dorothy Spotswood and Mark Dunajtschik celebrate the opening of Spotswood House.

A generous donation has enabled Hōhepa to buy another house in Otaihanga, further strengthening its support for people with intellectual disabilities.

Hōhepa is a disability service that offers people the chance to be engaged in its social enterprises, in cultural activities and to participate in the life of the community.

It has branches throughout New Zealand including Otaihanga, which has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

The latest addition to their Otaihanga footprint is a four-bedroom house, acquired through a $1 million donation to Hōhepa by philanthropist Dorothy Spotswood, adding 1.7ha to the existing property.

The house, which features a swimming pool and office, has enabled Hōhepa to offer a home for another four people with intellectual disabilities.

"It was a house that became available, and because it backed onto our property [at the end of Pitoitoi St] is was too good an opportunity," Hōhepa executive manager Steve Caldwell said.

"The guy that sold it to us had built it about 20 years ago or so.

"We were made aware that it was coming onto the market, and because of where it was located, we were very keen to progress it so we approached Dorothy Spotswood and she agreed to continue her support of Hohepa Wellington.

"Dorothy is Mark Dunajtschik's partner.

"Mark [who is financially backing the Wellington Children's Hospital build] paid for one of our houses to be built in Otaihanga and they have been great friends of Hōhepa for some time."

Spotswood House underwent various renovations, including removing one of three bathrooms and a walk-in wardrobe to create the fourth bedroom.

"There was a bit of other work to make it fit for purpose."

Two people had moved in and a further two were expected soon.

"This is about a peaceful place for some of our older people we support.

"It's kind of a semi-retirement-type thing, but it also provides an area for some ongoing work opportunities for the other people that live around Spotswood."

The next stage of development by Spotswood House is the construction of a large, purpose-built nursery to enable the growing and propagation of native trees, plus a wood workshop and a significant landscape plan.

Steve said Spotswood House "was huge for our ongoing development" and also meant Hōhepa now had "quite a substantial piece of land in the middle of Otaihanga".

"It gives us a real presence.

"We've been growing substantially for the last two to three years.

"And it's becoming a really good quality service."

With other houses on the Hōhepa property in Otaihanga, and in Paraparaumu, 17 people are now being supported, going up to 22 in the next few months.

Hōhepa's vision is "Every Life Fully Lived".

"Our mission is to be a supportive community inspired by anthroposophy, which celebrates the diverse ways of being human," " Hōhepa general manager Santiago De Marco said.

"For over 64 years, Hōhepa has offered people with intellectual disabilities a home and a community of belonging.

"People living at Hōhepa work and enjoy their place in the community and participate in an active social life.

"Hōhepa provides support and services to people with intellectual disabilities throughout New Zealand.

"The trust was first established in Hawke's Bay in 1957.

"In 2015, Hōhepa developed a service in Otaihanga.

"Hōhepa, with the support of the community and philanthropists, is developing further capacity to offer services in the greater Wellington region."