Sotheby's opens office in Kapiti: Couple Glen and Tiana Jones excited about new venture

Tiana and Glen Jones cut a ribbon to officially open New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty office in Raumati Beach. Photo / David Haxton

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty has opened an office in Kāpiti.

A ribbon was cut on Wednesday to declare the new office, in Margaret Rd, Raumati Beach, officially open.

Spearheading the new venture are Glen and Tiana Jones, who are New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Wellington region's managing director and marketing/operations director respectively, as well as a new dedicated Kāpiti sales team.

Glen has been involved in real estate for many years including in London working in high-end residential development.

The couple had admired the Sotheby's brand so when they came back to New Zealand they grabbed an opportunity to establish a Wellington presence.

"It [Sotheby's] is an incredible brand to be part of," Glen said.

"One of our first goals was to open an office in Kāpiti.

"There's definitely a market for us here.

"Obviously the market is well covered, as it is everywhere now, but I really feel there's a gap in the market for us."

The couple are enjoying the coastal vibe.

"It's wonderful how much this community has embraced us and how kind people are," Tiana said.

"It's lovely."

Glen said the Sotheby's brand dated back to 1744 as an auction house in London.

By 1976 Sotheby's International Realty started and now has 1000 offices worldwide.

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty has 18 offices around New Zealand.

"We deal with a wide range of properties at all price points but I guess the brand is better known for that high-end stuff," Glen said.

Tiana said, "I think there's a perception that we only sell only high-end property but that's not true. We focus on taking a property and making it look premium."

Glen added, "It's about giving that quality of service. And the upside to the vendor's perspective is they get a bespoke service.

"Instead of us juggling five or six properties at a time, they're looking at one or two, and they just want to get the best result they can.

"Sotheby's Realty website gets more hits per month than any other luxury real estate website in the world," said Tiana who also noted listings featured in various prestigious publications worldwide.

"But it's very important for us to be part of the local community."

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Kāpiti office is nestled among the Raumati village shops.