Sir Jon Trimmer in Hook. Photo / Maarten Holl

Tributes have been flowing after the death yesterday of iconic ballet dancer Sir Jon Trimmer.

Trimmer, 84, was associated with the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) for more than 60 years as a principal dancer, teacher, director and more.

He was also a legendary figure in Paekākāriki, where he had lived since 1978 with his wife Jacqui.

Trimmer was a key supporter and patron of the Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre, in Raumati Beach, and was honoured with the naming of the Sir Jon Trimmer Theatre.

Known affectionately as Jonty, he joined the RNZB in 1958 and, by 1970, after stints with famous companies overseas, he was the principal male dancer, a role he continued in for many years.

Sir Jon Trimmer as the stepmother in Cinderella.

Long-time friend and fellow dancer Kevin Baddiley said Trimmer’s impact on the ballet scene in New Zealand was “absolutely phenomenal”, especially for male dancers.

“We were very fortunate, in this country, to have a dancer of his calibre.

“Most had joined overseas companies. But Jon chose to return to New Zealand and make a career here.

“It was because of him that we were able to have such an incredibly high male standard in this country.”

Dancer and choreographer Turid Revfeim echoed similar sentiments, describing his impact as “absolutely huge”.

“He could have been the biggest star overseas but he chose to come home to New Zealand.

“He held the company [RNZB] together many times over the years when times got tough and we were without artistic directors.

“Sir Jon inspired so many young men to dance, and women too.”

Sir Jon Trimmer as Dr Coppelius in Coppelia. Photo / Stephen A'Court

Dancer and ballet historian Jennifer Shennan said Trimmer’s leadership “was selfless, always by example, never by pontificating, and grew from his deep and unquestioned dedication to the art and to his fellow dancers”.

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, a fellow Paekākārikian, said: “He will be remembered as a friend to many and an extraordinarily creative and inspirational national character.

“The nation owes much to him in the field of ballet and the wider arts.

“Not only did he dance, but he inspired us all to express ourselves artistically in life and in art.

“But the greatest thing about our Jon was his absolute humility.”

A statement by RNZB said: “For tens of thousands of New Zealanders, seeing Jon onstage was the start of a lifelong love of dance. He opened the door of the theatre and welcomed everyone in. For the artists, choreographers and crew who worked with him, he was a mentor, a teacher and an inspiration.”

He was also a caring warm-hearted person.

“Many years ago I was living in Auckland and my life hit a brick wall,” Baddiley recalled. “The one person to pull me through was Jonty.”

Sir Jon Trimmer had a theatre at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti named after him. Photo / Paddy Reilly

He enjoyed directing Trimmer in acting roles in his theatre company productions too.

“You think it’s a star so it’s going to be difficult but it never was in his case.”

Revfeim, who always remembers getting his signature as an 11-year-old, said Trimmer was “the most humble and gentle person”.

“I looked up to him as a young dancer and then worked with him for 30 years in the company and, because we live on the Kāpiti Coast too, we would pop in and have a glass of wine with him.

“He was a colleague but more importantly a really good friend.”

Sir Jon Trimmer. Photo / Stephen A'Court

Former Kāpiti deputy mayor Roger Booth co-wrote the book Why Dance? with Trimmer.

“We sorted out how he operated as a performer because he was most happy to pass on some tricks of the trade for those making their way in his craft.

“I was lucky enough to share many presentations with Sir Jon, many in Kāpiti schools where he told his story and got the children to try things out, especially mime.

“We also did retirement villages and many folk there risked copying his craft in front of their peers.

“Sir Jon was a reluctant celebrity but a unique person, loved by anyone his path crossed.”

Sir Jon Trimmer: September 18, 1939 – October 26, 2023