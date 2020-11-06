Singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell and her sisters set to entertain

The Mitchell sisters Maegan, left, Jenny, Nicola.

Singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell will be making her Paekākāriki debut with her sisters Maegan and Nicola by her side.

The Mitchells are touring parts of the country to celebrate their recent musical offering The Grainstore Sessions.

Recorded live in Oamaru, The Grainstore Sessions is a live, visual EP featuring acoustic versions of four of Jenny's original songs as well as a cover of Paul Simon's The Boxer.

Audiences can expect a night of storytelling, warm family harmonies and southern wit.

The concert will be in the St Peter's Hall on Friday from 7.30pm.

Tickets from Under the Radar or www.jennymitchell.co.nz/tour

Originally from Gore, the Mitchell family have a deep love for the storytelling of country and folk music.

Jenny was awarded the 2019 Tui for Recorded Music NZ Best Country Artist and was the first Kiwi to be nominated for Alt Country Album of the Year at the 2020 Australian Golden Guitar Awards.

She has graced dozens of festival stages including Australia's Maldon Folk Festival, Nannup Festival and, of course, the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

At home in New Zealand she's been on the Canterbury and Wellington Folk Festival bill and was a guest on the 2019 Southern Fork Americana Fest lineup.

Along with festival appearances, Jenny regularly plays house concerts in every nook and cranny of New Zealand.

Maegan and Nicola are identical twins with a love of catchy melodies and warm harmonies.

Nicola will be playing ukulele on the tour, with Maegan on percussion; the art of finger clicking is her speciality.

The pair are inspired by artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Molly Tuttle and Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit.

The Grainstore Sessions is available on CD via Jenny's website and on all streaming platforms.

For more information, or to watch/listen to the sessions, go to www.jennymitchell.co.nz/thegrainstoresessions