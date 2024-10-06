To delight the young audience members she will also be narrating The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

She is a cross-genre vocalist and songwriter who embodies influences from jazz, folk, soul, classic rock and choral.

“A little bit jazz, a little bit folk and influenced by more than music alone.

“I grew up surrounded by music and am grateful that I subconsciously learned the value of embracing music as an important part of life.

“I consider it to be therapy, education, insights to other world views, and something that I could not imagine the world without.

“It’s part of a creative life that I am happy to be living, which includes art in various forms, crafts, sewing and blue-sky ideas about a self-sufficient homestead.

“As a young girl I watched in awe during countless performances of my mother Margaret Medlyn as an opera singer and Aunt Helen as a classical and jazz singer.

“I learned a huge amount from them, including their professionalism, embodiment in performance, and relish for their craft.

“Although it wasn’t until I was well into my 20s before I actually had the confidence to perform seriously in front of people.

“It’s been such a pleasure to watch my two boys - 15 and 12 - embrace and explore their individual musical preferences.

“I joke often with them about having a touring family band.

“Maybe one day.”

The Details

What: Kāpiti Concert Orchestra and Jess Deacon

When: Saturday, November 23 from 2.30pm

Where: Ōtaki Memorial Hall

Tickets: There will be door sales of $35 adults, under 18s free. Early Bird tickets of $30 adults are available through Eventfinda.