Kapiti News

Singer Jess Deacon will join Kāpiti Concert Orchestra for special end-of-year show

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Jess Deacon. Photo / Get Content

Kāpiti Concert Orchestra’s final concert of the year is for the family and features music from the big screen.

Popular fare includes the 20th Century Fox Fanfare, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

Children are invited to dress up in their favourite characters.

The concert is conducted by Ewan Clark who has a wide-ranging music career from playing the trombone to composing film scores and lecturing at the NZ School of Music.

Vocal soloist to join the orchestra is Jess Deacon who will sing an arrangement of Over the Rainbow and a James Bond medley.

To delight the young audience members she will also be narrating The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

She is a cross-genre vocalist and songwriter who embodies influences from jazz, folk, soul, classic rock and choral.

“A little bit jazz, a little bit folk and influenced by more than music alone.

“I grew up surrounded by music and am grateful that I subconsciously learned the value of embracing music as an important part of life.

“I consider it to be therapy, education, insights to other world views, and something that I could not imagine the world without.

“It’s part of a creative life that I am happy to be living, which includes art in various forms, crafts, sewing and blue-sky ideas about a self-sufficient homestead.

“As a young girl I watched in awe during countless performances of my mother Margaret Medlyn as an opera singer and Aunt Helen as a classical and jazz singer.

“I learned a huge amount from them, including their professionalism, embodiment in performance, and relish for their craft.

“Although it wasn’t until I was well into my 20s before I actually had the confidence to perform seriously in front of people.

“It’s been such a pleasure to watch my two boys - 15 and 12 - embrace and explore their individual musical preferences.

“I joke often with them about having a touring family band.

“Maybe one day.”

The Details

What: Kāpiti Concert Orchestra and Jess Deacon

When: Saturday, November 23 from 2.30pm

Where: Ōtaki Memorial Hall

Tickets: There will be door sales of $35 adults, under 18s free. Early Bird tickets of $30 adults are available through Eventfinda.

Latest from Kapiti News

Latest from Kapiti News