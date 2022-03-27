Some of the Shed Project Kāpiti team who are turning records into poppies.

It's a busy time at the Shed Project Kāpiti with its vinyl poppy-making initiative in full production mode.

The team, who are differently abled, have been making poppies in recent years out of music LPs and EPs, in preparation for Anzac Day.

Last year a total of 250 poppies was made with a proportion of funds ($1000) generated going to the Paraparaumu RSA for its poppy fund trust.

This year the team hopes to create over 1000 poppies and again give Paraparaumu a monetary donation.

Shed Project Kāpiti social service manager Jo Picot said helping the RSA started after donating some poppies to decorate the Paraparaumu Memorial Hall and Memorial Gates during the Anzac Day commemorations.

"Then it took on another life of its own."

The poppy production was in full swing including seven days a week in various shifts.

"It takes a long time to make a quality product.

"It is very time-consuming."

It was also a social enterprise for the team and about "creating opportunities for them to earn some money".

Shed Project Kāpiti director/founder Denis Wood said the organisation's aim was for its people to "be included in society and giving back to the community".

Making the poppies also gave the team purpose.

"They love making them."

There had been difficulty sourcing records, especially EPs.

"But [radio station] Beach FM have been pretty good and gave us a big selection of their old records."

Making the poppies meant the team could save for some things they wanted to do, including local day trips.

"We are also thinking about the possibility of a trip to Australia."

Paraparaumu RSA co-ordinator Peter Elliott said the club collected about $10,000 last year during Poppy Appeal Day, and that rose to $11,000 with the Shed Project Kāpiti's donation.

"We're very thankful to everyone who donated money.

"The trust spends the money in various ways.

"We had to give a 98-year-old new hearing aids, which cost $6000.

"There was a little girl who needed cochlear implants and we gave $1000 towards that."

A poppy costs $20.

To order one text Jo on 028 438 3396 or email jopicot@shedproject.co.nz or visit www.shedproject.co.nz/products -misc or visit the organisation's headquarters at 20 Tongariro St, Paraparaumu.