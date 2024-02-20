Kāpiti Island to mainland swimmer Shalyse Murphy, left, with her spotter support crew Cherie Wood and Georgia Baird.

Kāpiti Island to mainland swimmer Shalyse Murphy, left, with her spotter support crew Cherie Wood and Georgia Baird.

Wiping blue bottle jellyfish from her face was one of the challenges Shalyse Murphy faced when swimming from Kāpiti Island to the mainland.

The distance is about 5.6km, but a swimmer’s time and distance can change considerably due to factors such as strong currents, physical demands, water temperature - and even masses of jellyfish.

Murphy was among a group of eight hardy members from the Raumati Masters Swimming Club who took on the challenge on Sunday.

Each participant had a support team who watched and relayed messages from a boat.

The aim was to start from the island, swim across the Rauoterangi Channel, and finish between two flags at Paraparaumu Beach in front of the Kāpiti Boating Club.

Despite Murphy’s background in half and full Ironman events, this would be her longest sea swim test, hence a few nerves.

When she got underway in calm clear waters she figured she might get across in two to two-and-a-half hours, and cover about 6km.

Conditions at the start were good but would soon become choppy.

The game plan was to head a bit south and then let the currents push her north towards the finish.

By the halfway mark she was feeling good, despite a sore right shoulder. But then things went south — literally.

The currents didn’t seem to be working in her favour, or maybe it was the wind, but it kept pushing her south, which meant important redirection decisions by her two onboard spotters Cherie Wood and Georgia Baird, and skipper Alan Wood. He also made sure she didn’t enter a rahui zone put in place after a death in the water at Raumati Beach a few days earlier.

Murphy, who consumed electrolytes, gels and snack bars during the swim, had to summon her don’t-give-up mindset, to gradually swim north while battling a sore shoulder, unforgiving swell and annoying blue bottles.

The countless blue bottles became tangled in her hands and feet earlier in the swim, but later she was regularly having them across her face and neck.

“It felt like being whipped across the face.”

Shalyse Murphy during her epic swim.

Gradually progress was made and once she was slightly past The Links apartment block, which was parallel to the finish line, her team told her to turn towards the beach.

She thought she might feel “a bit wonky” when she stood up but was fine, and was soon crossing the finish line with her son Flynn watched on by proud daughter Hayley, husband Ben, and others.

It had taken her four hours and one minute over a distance of 10.5km.

She was proud of her achievement and became “almost teary-eyed” when looking at images of Kāpiti Island later on.

Shalyse Murphy crosses the finish line with son Flynn.

It was also an inspiration to others considering the fact Murphy used to weigh over 100kg before embarking on an active lifestyle.

“Having events to aim for gets me off the couch and doing stuff, and I’m quite determined, too.”

She thanked everyone involved in the swim challenge especially her two spotters who got her into swimming when she took part in the Kāpiti Women’s Triathlon in 2016, which led to her lifestyle change.

Kāpiti Island to mainland swim results:

1. Donna Harris 2h 55m

2. Ian MacDonald 3h

3. Dave Chandler 3h 7m

4. Bernie Goedhart 3h 15m

5. Bruce Hewitt 3h 41m

6. Hayley Smith / Ruth Humble (relay) 3h 57m

7. Shalyse Murphy 4h 1m



