The event, featuring a 5.5km run or walk, and a 9km run, will remember her as well as raise raise money for the Caroline Boyd Memorial Fund.

“It’s an opportunity to bring people together to do something Caroline would have loved,” husband Tony said.

After Caroline died, her family were looking for a lasting way to honour her memory.

“We wanted to continue the impact that Mum would have made if her life hadn’t been cut short,” daughter Becky said.

Caroline Boyd had a passion for running.

“We also wanted to bring people together, and harness people’s generosity, to make a real difference in the lives of individuals, like Caroline had.”

The Caroline Boyd Memorial Fund was established with Nikau Foundation in 2017 with the goal of supporting the advancement of youth, women’s and pressing community issues - things that were close to Caroline’s heart.

“Our vision for the fund is to support people to become self-sufficient, to gain direction and confidence, and to develop the mindset they need to reach their potential,” Tony said.

“We are so honoured to be the guardian of the Caroline Boyd Memorial Fund,” Nikau Foundation executive director Emma Lewis said.

“To play a part in ensuring Caroline’s generosity continues to be felt is a huge privilege.”

Over the last few years, the fund has given out grants to Paekākāriki School to support mentoring programmes and Women of Worth, an organisation supporting women to feel confident and armed with the tools to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

All registration fees for the run/walk are donated to the fund. To date, more than $70,000 has been raised.

To register for the event go to Caroline Boyd Memorial Run/Walk

To donate to the Caroline Boyd Memorial Fund go to Nikau Foundation and select the Caroline Boyd Memorial Fund.



