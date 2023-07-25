Unveiling of the waharoa at Kapakapanui School. Photo / David Haxton

About 20 years ago, the idea of creating a waharoa (carving) for Kapakapanui School was presented in a meeting at the school.

But for a long time, it was forgotten about.

That was until about three or four years ago, when Kapakapanui School’s principal Craig Vidulich met Selwyn Palmer.

Palmer is not only a parent of students at the school, but also a carver.

And so, after working with the children at the school to see what they wanted on the waharoa, Palmer got to work on the carving, under the supervision of master carver and iwi representative Chris Gerretzen, who is a pukenga Matua at Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki.

So, after nearly two decades, the waharoa, a carved wooden archway at the front of the school, was unveiled in a small ceremony in front of the whole school, a group of parents, a delegation from the Solomon Islands, kaumātua Te Rakauoteora Te Maipi, more commonly known as Koro Don, and past teachers and board members.

Vidulich said it was a very special day for Kapakapanui School, and they were making history.

Koro Don opened the ceremony with a pōwhiri, and then spoke of the importance of the waharoa.

Close up of part of the waharoa at Kapakapanui School. Photo / David Haxton

“Some places believe that when you come on to a place, you walk under [the waharoa], and if you have bad intentions it holds on to them, and when you walk out you can take them with you.”

Then two of Kapakapanui School’s students removed the sheets from the waharoa, and all the students collectively said “wow” before clapping.

“We love our waharoa,” Vidulich said.

After the unveiling Palmer, who is a Solomon Islander, spoke of his artistic style, and the reasons he chose each aspect of the carving.

He said the main focus was the tamariki, but he also incorporated Kāpiti Island into the piece.

“At the top you’ve got the sky god, and the bottom you’ve got the earth god, and in the middle is where all the creatures from the ocean are.”

The centrepiece of the waharoa were three white feathers, and there was a waving pattern which Palmer said, “binds us all, all the kids and the Kapakapanui whānau, that keeps us all together”.

Solomon Islands High Commissioner Eliam Tangirongo, left, and carver Selwyn Palmer. Photo / David Haxton

“And then I have something which is mostly typical in my projects, the ritual spear and the headdress.

“The ritual spear is mostly for an altar where you put it and worship.”

The Solomon Islands High Commissioner Eliam Tangirongo, who was invited by Vidulich at Palmer’s request, also spoke at the ceremony.

“Thank you for inviting us to come in recognition of one of us who has established himself and made us visible here in this community. Thank you, Selwyn.”

The event was also important because it marked the first time the school would be recognised as Kapakapanui School, rather than Kapanui School.

Vidulich said the name was shortened many years ago, perhaps due to it being easier to say, and when the school opened in 1978 it was named Kapanui School.

But it was always meant to be Kapakapanui School - in fact, the school’s website said the name Kapanui has no translation in te reo Māori.

The name changed officially to Kapakapanui School in 2000.

“We have fixed a significant wrong.”