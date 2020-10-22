Second open day for Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre

Wellington City Mission's mobile laundry service at Te Newhanga Kapiti Community Centre first open day this month.

Following the success of the Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre's inaugural open day this month which saw more than 100 locals visit the centre, a further open day is planned for Tuesday November 3 from 11am to 2pm.

Kāpiti Coast District Council's connected communities manager, Tania Parata, said the centre is fast becoming a community hub with both Volunteer Kāpiti and Kāpiti Community Foodbank co-locating at the centre, alongside regular bookings from other community groups and service providers.

"The centre is focused on bringing Kāpiti's not-for-profit community sector together with the aim of establishing a vibrant place where people can access information and services.

"Supporting our communities to thrive is also a key area of focus for the community centre and over the next few months we'll be delivering a range of programmes that focus on food security, wellbeing and building community resilience."

Ms Parata said the community open days provide an opportunity for people to come together and learn more about the diverse array of community organisations operating in Kāpiti and the services they provide.

"The community centre is very fortunate to have the support of community and volunteer groups and at our next open day on Tuesday November 3 Arise Care, Hora Te Pai, and the Kāpiti Women's Centre will be there to help us welcome people through the doors.

"We'll also have free kai, workshops and health checks on offer."

Councillor Jackie Elliott was one of a group of Kāpiti volunteers who offered free workshops on the inaugural open day, demonstrating how to cook healthy food on a budget.

"Covid-19 has really brought home the important role our community and volunteer groups play in supporting those in need. The Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre is a valued community asset and it's fantastic to see Kāpiti community and volunteer groups connecting in this space."

The Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre is at 15 Ngahina St, Paraparaumu. It operates year-round and rooms are available for hire to community organisations and groups.

Bookings can be made by calling 04 902 3240.

The Kāpiti Community Foodbank, at the rear of the community centre, is open 10am-noon Monday to Friday.

Volunteer Kāpiti, which operates out of the community centre, is open 9.30am-2pm Monday to Thursday.