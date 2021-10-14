Second Countdown supermarket proposed for Paraparaumu

Artist's impression of proposed Countdown supermarket in Kāpiti Rd, Paraparaumu.

A second Countdown supermarket is being proposed for Paraparaumu.

A publicly notified resource consent shows developer Kāpiti Retail Holdings wants to create the supermarket at 160 Kāpiti Rd.

The site, zoned general industrial, used to be occupied by a PlaceMakers store, which relocated some years ago into nearby Kāpiti Coast Airport land.

A report by Forme Planning said some of the key elements included a 3800sq m supermarket building including 200sq m of office and 200sq m for online (pick-up) activities.

There would be 211 parking spaces, the main access would be via the existing roundabout intersection in Kāpiti Rd with Friendship Place, and a second southern exit for left-turn manoeuvres only.

The proposed development comprised an approximate area of 16,617sq m within a 2.6ha site.

Countdown property director Matt Grainger said, "The Kāpiti Coast community is growing rapidly and we're really excited about the opportunity to deliver a brand new, additional Countdown store to the area to help meet that demand.

"We're looking forward to working through the details of how we can achieve this with the developer Kāpiti Retail Holdings and Kāpiti Coast District Council."

Countdown already has a presence in Paraparaumu with a supermarket in the Coastlands area.

The publicly notified resource consent closes on November 10 at 5pm.