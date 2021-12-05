Search continues for missing man Joe Pryor more than a week after disappearance

Missing Kāpiti man Joe Pryor.

The search continues for Raumati Beach local and family man Joe Pryor, more than a week after was reported missing on Friday, November 26.

Joe was last seen on Friday morning after leaving his workplace, with a search by the Kāpiti community, police and Land Search and Rescue not yielding any results so far.

"We honestly thought dad would be home by now, so it's hitting a bit too close to home now," Pryor's daughter Shannon Barclay said.

Shannon said her dad's disappearance is out of character for him as he is a stickler for routines, a homebody, and doesn't often leave his workplace during work hours.

His last confirmed sighting was at 8.45am on Friday on Elizabeth St, Waikanae.

Shortly beforehand, Pryor was spotted on CCTV footage from the Waikanae Chartered Club at 8.22am wearing blue overalls and his Travelmarvel backpack.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of missing 63-year-old Joe Pryor.

While there have been no recent sightings of Pryor confirmed by physical evidence, there have been potential sightings in Cambridge, Waikato.

"We haven't been able to confirm any of the sightings of dad in the Waikato," Shannon said on Sunday night.

"We have CCTV footage coming in from that area to look at, and are still waiting to confirm if it was him, so fingers crossed we can move our search to the Waikato.

"Our mission at the moment is to raise awareness in the Waikato, with people putting up flyers in Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

"However, we're keeping in mind that if it was him, the sightings were more than a week ago and we're still not discounting that dad could be in the Kāpiti area."

Pryor's family said the local community have shown their support in the masses, with hundreds of people across the Wellington region coming together to search in Waikanae, the location where he was last seen.

Over 8000 people have joined the Facebook group Bring Joe Pryor home, where Pryor's family share the latest updates of the community's search.

The family have organised drones with thermal imaging to search for Pryor, as well as two helicopters that have scoped the Waikanae area.

The community response has covered most of the local township, from the Waikanae estuary all the way into Reikorangi, and a large majority of the roads, streams, and rivers in the area.

The community search is now taking place near Ngarara Rd, where Pryor was potentially last sighted at 11.30pm on Saturday evening.

Police and Land Search and Rescue have predominately been focusing their search in the Reikorangi area, which is in the direction where Pryor was last sighted on Elizabeth St.

The police said on Sunday they are continuing to make inquiries and search for Pryor and are still seeking sightings of him in the area of Waikanae and Reikorangi.

The Police National Dive Squad have searched Devil's Elbow, with no result, and police have also noted they will take sniffer dogs to search the Kapakapanui track.

About Joe Pryor:

Joseph Pryor is 63 years old, 5'10" tall, has grey hair, a thin build, and blue eyes.

If you see Joe Pryor: The family requests that you do the following:

- Unless he is at risk, please do not approach him

- Take a photo so the family and the police can identify him

- Call 111 and quote the case number 211127/1938

- Monitor him until the police arrive

- Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

For more information contact: Shannon Barclay m: 0278487996 e:shannon.barc@gmail.com or visit the Bring Joe Pryor home Facebook page.