Scott Crean about to open Custom Fitness based in Waikanae

Scott Crean inside Custom Fitness, in Waikanae's Parata St. Photo / David Haxton

A fitness coach, who has worked extensively with professional rugby players, is opening a strength and conditioning gym in Waikanae.

Scott Crean is about to launch Custom Fitness, located at 13 Parata St, which is catered towards personal training for small groups of people and individuals.

"We would have about six people working out per session.

"That's the core service."

Scott's journey into the exercise science route started when he studied at Waikato University.

It led to work with Bay of Plenty Rugby, in a strength and conditioning role, before morphing into an opportunity to work with Clermont in France starting in 2010.

"I had six years there and even got my French residency.

"It was awesome.

"They are a huge club with lots of fans and big name players."

Scott Crean outside Custom Fitness. Photo / David Haxton

Scott also helped the Georgia rugby team at the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

"It was an amazing experience.

"We had the All Blacks in our pool."

The team achieved their goal of winning two games when they beat Tonga and Namibia.

After Clermont, which plays in the Top 14 competition, Scott joined the Montpellier club, in the same league, for a few seasons.

"That was good.

"It was a different club experience but really nice part of the world to live in."

With the arrival of Scott and his partner Alexandra Delany's son Jackson, who is now 3, the timing was right to return to New Zealand.

"We had bought a place in Waikanae a few years ago, while still overseas, so we came here."

But with Covid-19 causing so much disruption including to professional sports roles, Scott had a period of time of "what am I going to do?".

For a long time he had harboured a goal to open his own fitness facility to the public.

"Health and fitness has so many benefits for anyone."

That goal started to become a real when Alexandra saw a potential building in Parata St become available.

A lease was signed before Scott started transforming the space, using his knowledge gained over the years, into Custom Fitness.

Inside Custom Fitness. Photo / David Haxton

"Hopefully it's going work out."

There's a bit more gear to arrive from overseas but an open day takes place on Saturday February 13 from 9am to 12 noon before it officially opens on Monday February 15.

While the business is a key focus, Scott's connection to rugby is still strong.

He's working with New Zealand Rugby helping about five Super Rugby referees and towards the end of last year he got the opportunity to work with the Fiji team.

Scott Crean with some weights. Photo / David Haxton

"I've got a contract with them through to the next Rugby World Cup.

"It's a certain number of days each year basically.

"I went away with them recently to Europe for an eight nations competition.

"It was great although we didn't get in as many games, due to Covid, as we thought we would.

"But it was an awesome opportunity to work with the team and experience a really cool culture.

"That will be ongoing this year and hopefully we can get some games and continue to build for the next Rugby World Cup in France."