Sam Scriven presented with Outstanding Achiever Award

Sam Scriven with proud parents Rob and Michelle. Photo / David Haxton

Sam Scriven is this year's recipient of Paraparaumu Beach School's Outstanding Achiever Award.

The annual award, issued by the school's board, recognises pupils who have achieved at a very high level, either in or out of school, in sporting, academic, cultural, community or other activities.

It also seeks to recognise students who have, in doing so, demonstrated the school's CREST values (Curiosity, Respect, Excellence, Self-Management and Teamwork), and to promote these students as role models throughout our school community.

Sam, 13, received the award for his sporting achievements including playing for the Kāpiti Basketball U13 rep team and selection for the Basketball New Zealand U14 development programme.

Moreover Sam is a respected pupil who consistently models the school's values.

Sam said, "I feel really good. It's really cool to get this award."

His parents Rob and Michelle Scriven were at the school's end of year prizegiving to see their son receive the award.

"We're super proud," Rob said.

"Sam's grandfather has just passed away and he would have been so proud of what Sam has achieved.

"It's so nice that the school recognises people achieving and succeeding."

Michelle said, "I would just like to say thanks to the school ... it's really appreciated."

Sam was nominated by his teacher, Caty Spencer, who highlighted that Sam "always strives to do his best in every area, whether academic or sporting".

"He is seen as a student who is respectful of others, and often looks for ways to help others to achieve their goals as well.

"Sam is the ultimate team player, always supportive of teammates whether in sport or in class.

"He is consistently kind and considerate, and is therefore respected by the whole class as a leader, even though he does not look for the limelight."

Sam has also consistently achieved at a high level during his time at the school, in sporting (basketball, hockey), the EPRO8 (Engineer, Problem-Solve and Innovate) challenge, and academically always strives to do his best, which his results demonstrate.

Paraparaumu Beach School Board chairwoman Zoe Pearson said the award achievement "requires extraordinary levels of commitment and dedication".

"Sam is a well-deserved recipient of this year's Outstanding Achiever Award and we look forward to hearing of his future successes."