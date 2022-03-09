Carrie Ede and business partner Bradley MacKay in Salty's Diner which is nearing completion. Photo / David Haxton

A vintage Airstream trailer is the key feature of a new dining establishment about to open in Paraparaumu Beach.

Extensive work has been done on the trailer which will be used as a kitchen and a bar as part of Salty's Diner, in Seaview Rd.

Carrie Ede, who is spearheading Salty's with business partner Bradley MacKay as well as Todd Cameron, said they had been searching for a food truck for a few years, which had the right image to be part of the Salt n Wood Collective restaurant in Waikanae.

"Salt n Wood has got a big meat smoker so we always had intentions of having a food truck that it could supply as well."

An Airstream was discovered and purchased which led to a vast amount of reno work over a long time.

"It has been rebuilt from the chassis up," Bradley said.

"The only thing that is the same is the silver structure minus the windows and doors that we had to cut out.

"Besides that everything got rebuilt inside and underneath."

Inside the Airstream. Notice the intricate wood panelling. Photo / David Haxton

But then there were second thoughts about hauling it around to beer festivals because of its weight.

"So we decided to find a permanent site for it," Carrie said.

The site was found in a large space in Seaview Rd which used to house a curtain-making operation and before that a second-hand shop.

"We came across this warehouse in about July last year which was right before we went into the second lockdown.

"At that time we didn't have any solid intentions of putting it [the Airstream] in a warehouse and opening it as its own site straight away.

"We were focused on Paekākāriki [where another venture is under way] but then this warehouse popped up. It seemed to be perfect, so we jumped on it."

Extensive work over many months has converted a plain cinder block shell into Salty's with the Airstream taking pride of place.

Another interesting feature of Salty's is the number of lights, which were used at Avalon Studios, which adds to the retro atmosphere.

Finishing work at Salty's is being undertaken before opening very soon.

Salty's Diner is taking shape. Photo / David Haxton

"People seem to be super excited which is reassuring in these uncertain times for hospitality businesses," Carrie said.

"It's a crazy time to be opening anything now, but it is what it is, and I think it will work.

"It's going to be kind of a social spot where you can meet your mates, have some North End beer, get a really good drippy messy burger, play some pool or arcade games.

"The menu style is food truck which will change often.

"I would like to turn it into a live music venue in time.

"We will just get it open first and see what works."

Bradley said, "I'm excited. This will be a cool place to come and chill out."