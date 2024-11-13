Rose Lawson with her award-winning product.

A new business, Rose’s Chilli Crisp, won gold in the New Zealand Artisan Awards less than six months after launching.

The NZ Artisan Awards are New Zealand’s national food and beverage awards programme tailored to local artisanal producers.

Rose Lawson, the founder of Rose’s Chilli Crisp, was delighted her company won a gold medal in the sauces category.

“We entered these awards never expecting anything to come of it and were thrilled to hear the judges loved our product.

“We make every single jar by hand, including labelling, and it has been a true labour of love sharing this product.”