Rose’s Chilli Crisp wins gold at New Zealand Artisan Awards

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Rose Lawson with her award-winning product.

A new business, Rose’s Chilli Crisp, won gold in the New Zealand Artisan Awards less than six months after launching.

The NZ Artisan Awards are New Zealand’s national food and beverage awards programme tailored to local artisanal producers.

Rose Lawson, the founder of Rose’s Chilli Crisp, was delighted her company won a gold medal in the sauces category.

“We entered these awards never expecting anything to come of it and were thrilled to hear the judges loved our product.

“We make every single jar by hand, including labelling, and it has been a true labour of love sharing this product.”

Rose’s Chilli Crisp is made in Waikanae with demand strong since the product launched in July 2024.

Rose's Chilli Crisp has been described as a flavour bomb.
“We are not your standard chilli oil.

“We deliver a crispy, crunchy, garlicky, umami, sweet and spicy flavour bomb.

“It has been an experience getting this product in market and we have been grateful for all the local support, especially from other food and beverage producers.”

The NZ Artisan Awards received over 700 entries making it highly competitive.

Other Kāpiti food and beverage producers who were recognised at the awards include:

  • Sone’s Sauce — 3 silver medals in the sauces category for their salad sauce, satay sauce, and secret sauce.
  • CoralTree Organics — silver medal in the ambient category for their apple cider vinegar.
  • Elemental Cider — bronze medal in the alcoholic category for their pohutukawa flower cider.
  • Glam Food Kāpiti — bronze medal in the ambient category for their spicy kasundi relish.
