Kāpiti News reporter Rosalie Willis.

Being a community journalist for the last five years has taught me a lot. It's taught me how to write, how to ask good questions, how to take photos, how to engage and most importantly, it's taught me about people.

A community is made up of people. Without people, we have no community. And without our small communities, we have no towns, cities or nations.

Stories always start small before they become big. As a community journalist, it has been my job to find these stories and share them with the world. Some stories go far, they gain national attention, but some are only important to our little corner of the world, Kāpiti.

Its stories like 'Fred Brooker's milestone moment' that might not seem very important but have had the biggest impact on me.

Kapiti News editor David Haxton and reporter Rosalie Willis at the 2022 Voyager Media Awards.

I did a story on Fred when he turned 100 years old and was living at Waikanae Lodge. Attending his 100th birthday celebration with his family and friends, I was awed by his attitude as he read out his birthday speech.

Working as a teacher for most of his career after returning from war, Fred was a guy who shared about the importance of face-to-face interaction and trust.

"When I was teaching at primary schools I loved making my class like a big family and interacting in that way.

"Social interaction is very important and it's becoming less and less."

Fred told a story of doing his shopping the day before his 100th birthday.

He went to the supermarket, library, bank, a coffee shop, and at all the places people recognised him and knew that it was his 100th birthday the next day.

The word had gotten out that Fred was turning 100 and because of his friendly nature and desire to see people rather than use the automated options, Fred was celebrated and recognised by his local Waikanae community.

"All these people were so nice to me — there are some very nice people around if you would only get to know them," he said.

About to take off on a flight over Transmission Gully with Kapiti Heliworx when it was under construction.

Another story that will fade off into the distance with no fanfare or thousands of views is one about two volunteers, Joanne Ruscoe and Janet Statham, who created their own volunteering activity painting the nails of residents at a rest home in Waikanae every Monday for the last 12 years.

Their love and care for the ladies was instantly evident and went so much further than just painting their nails — showing such a simple gesture of love to residents who loved their conversation and friendship.

Stories that have gained further attention include the story of little Kati Allen who had an unknown condition that was twisting her spine and crushing her organs and the death of the beautiful boy Jacob Tate who died in his sleep.

In both cases, the families welcomed me into their homes in trying circumstances and trusted me to tell their stories.

Being welcomed into the Tate family home just days after their 11-year-old son Jacob died unexpectedly, I sat down with his grandma at the kitchen table and was treated like family despite being there to ask questions I wasn't sure they wanted to answer.

These families shared their stories with the community so others could learn from their experience, but they also shared them to allow the community to do what it's there for and support them in their time of need.

In Kati's case, her mother Esther Allen had been coping with the medical bills and the mental toll of having a sick child with no known cure by herself for six years. Esther opening up, sharing their story and asking for help allowed the community to support her financially and wrap its arms around little Kati.

The Tate family's experience showed that life is short and encouraged everyone to make the most of every day, while also showing that it is possible to find hope in grief.

A big part of community journalism has been championing small groups and people who don't normally get much attention.

One group I have constantly gone back to is the Kāpiti Arts Studio. The artists who attend have different needs which make participation in other art classes and areas of society hard.

The artists are not always able to share with words their story or what inspired their art, but when I walk away from an interview with them I have more than enough information to turn what they have shared, sometimes non-verbally, into a beautiful story.

Kāpiti might be small, but the number of people changing their corner of the world from this district is vast.

Kāpiti has proved to be fertile ground for business owners. Learning about the art of coffee making while doing a story for the Celebrating Kāpiti magazine, Dark Horse is one of Kāpiti's homegrown businesses that have now expanded outside the district. So too have Apostle Hot Sauce, The Wonky Box and you can't forget our great Olive Oil makers which are always winning international awards.

Thank you to the many people who have shared their stories, opened up their lives and businesses, trusting me to tell their stories.

The best community stories are not just about the people who are loudest or most vocal, but those who humbly and quietly do amazing things in and for their community — day in, day out.