She has worked on mastering a range of stunts, some of which will be featured in Rollicking Entertainment’s Seven Deadly Stunts show, playing at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti next month.

Rollicking Entertainment is a Kiwi theatre-making company founded by Tollemache and her husband David Ladderman.

To come up with the show, the couple put in a lot of research and practice.

“We spent a year researching the old travelling dust-bowl carnivals and circuses of the 1930s and the Victorian strongmen, mindreaders and fakirs to find seven astonishing feats that we could learn.”

The result is a collection of stunts that will take people’s breath away, and certainly aren’t easy to pull off, she says.

“Let’s just say you definitely don’t want to try them at home without a qualified circus professional.”

A favourite involves taking a great piece of music quite literally.

“I dance across a bed of broken glass to Annie Lennox – that’s a great time.”

Both Ladderman and Tollemache are stunt artists and they both put their bodies on the line in the show.

“David juggles a chainsaw, a bowling ball and an apple at the same time. It’s amazing but my heart is in my mouth every time.”

Watching your life partner attempt dangerous stunts certainly keeps things interesting, she says.

“Honestly, the adrenaline rush of working together is fantastic. We get to watch each other shine and dazzle a crowd – it stops us getting too complacent! That’s why the show is so good for date night – couples get a rush by witnessing the thrill of live performance and danger. It’s way more exciting than Netflix.”

The Details:

What: Seven Deadly Stunts

Where: Te Raukura ki Kāpiti

When: 7.30pm, Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12.

Other info: Book here.at www.teraukura.nz/event/the-messy-magic-adventure

WIN: The Kāpiti News has one double pass to the show on Friday, October 11, to give away. To be in to win, email david.haxton@nzme.co.nz with the words Deadly Stunts in the subject line. Include your name and contact phone number. The competition closes at noon on Wednesday, October 9, and the winner will be contacted that afternoon.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.