Review: Synthony simply sensational

Not only was it the culmination of a nationwide tour taking the biggest dance tracks of all time across the country, performed live by a full orchestra, DJs and vocalists; and not only was it the first time anything even remotely close had been staged in an outside venue, it was literally the biggest event happening anywhere in the world.

It was the national finale of Synthony, at New Plymouth's Bowl of Brooklands, and hearing that piece of information prompted a massive moment of gratitude from the thousands of people who were lucky enough to be there to experience it.

In an incredible setting complete with serene lake and giant forest backdrop dappled with laser lights, the country's finest classical musicians in the form of the full, 60-piece Auckland Symphony Orchestra, joined forces with a glittering array of performers to transcend their traditional genres and deliver the top dance music bangers of the last 30 years to one of the most appreciative crowds I've seen in a long time.

Conductor Peter Thomas elicited sound from the orchestra that was infused with pure joy. When you see people creating something they love, it shows and this was no exception.

Classical musicians usually play to appreciative but conservative audiences. Put them in front of a crowd of 7500, almost all of whom are dancing their socks off, jumping around and shouting for more, and they beam from ear to ear while playing.

Live sets by Weird Together, DJs Tim Phin and Grant Marshall, and special guest performances by Jason Kerrison, Hollie Smith, Ria Hall, Cherie Mathieson, Nate Dousand, James Reid, Christian Mausia and Lewis McCallum made for an afternoon and evening of musical wizardry to remember, with sound engineering so good it didn't matter where in the outdoor amphitheatre you were, you could feel every note.

McCallum's goosebump-prompting saxophone playing ringing out across the bowl and the soaring vocals of Hall and Smith were stand-outs, but with track after track of dance favourites, each given a spine tingling twist and orchestral depth, it would be near impossible to choose the best moment.

You Got The Love, Call on Me by Eric Prydz and a stonking version of Groove Armada's Superstylin' were some of the most evocative moments, as was final track and Synthony tradition Lola's Theme, which ended the show on a high.

Now in its fourth year, Synthony has grown from a single conceptual show in Auckland to an annual multi-city sell out across the country. It launched internationally last year with a Brisbane show, and off the back of that success, a multiple-date Australian tour is currently on sale.

Synthony founder Erika Amoore said the finale in New Plymouth was their biggest show to date and the first held outdoors.

"This was our first show on an outdoor stage and a new show format that required a little extra planning, but the show ran to plan, and we will definitely be back in New Plymouth again," she said.

"The great thing about the beautiful TSB Bowl of Brooklands is we can create a summer festival vibe that you can't do at an indoor venue. So it's not only a big symphony orchestra, DJs, an epic backdrop of visuals, lasers, and a state-of-the-art sound system; it's also blue skies and stunning summer sunshine."

Amoore said the show went "brilliantly".

"Our main worry was the small chance of rain. A live orchestra and rain don't mix very well but, thankfully, the weather gods were on our side. More broadly, it was a real privilege to be able to enjoy live music here in New Zealand while the rest of the world is in a very unfortunate lockdown. We are very grateful."

In fact, Amoore says Synthony will stage a New Zealand-wide tour next summer to support the live music industry's recovery post Covid-19.

"We're also planning to launch in other markets, but this is dependent on the world's recovery from the pandemic."