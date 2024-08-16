A map showing parts of Raumati Rd where roadworks will occur.

Parts of Kāpiti’s Raumati Rd will be resurfaced or completely rebuilt in the spring.

Work is scheduled for September and October and will see around 65% of the road repaired, with some initial work beginning this month.

“Raumati Rd is showing signs of fatigue and the time has come for some major work,” Kāpiti Coast District Council infrastructure and asset management group manager Sean Mallon said.

“We’ll be resurfacing much of the eastern part of the road and doing a deeper repair job on approximately 130 metres of the road outside Raumati Beach School.

“A detailed work programme will be available soon but we wanted to give the community early notice that this work is coming and will bring with it some inevitable disruption.