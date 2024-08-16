Advertisement
Resurfacing and deeper repairs in store for parts of Raumati Road

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
A map showing parts of Raumati Rd where roadworks will occur.

Parts of Kāpiti’s Raumati Rd will be resurfaced or completely rebuilt in the spring.

Work is scheduled for September and October and will see around 65% of the road repaired, with some initial work beginning this month.

“Raumati Rd is showing signs of fatigue and the time has come for some major work,” Kāpiti Coast District Council infrastructure and asset management group manager Sean Mallon said.

“We’ll be resurfacing much of the eastern part of the road and doing a deeper repair job on approximately 130 metres of the road outside Raumati Beach School.

“A detailed work programme will be available soon but we wanted to give the community early notice that this work is coming and will bring with it some inevitable disruption.

“During the work window, there will be times when detours will be in place or we’ll have stop/go traffic management running.

“This is to keep motorists and the construction team safe and allow the work to be completed as safely and quickly as possible.

“We’ll keep the community updated as work progresses and how things are changing, and ask that people plan their journeys and allow some extra time to get around.”

Once the work was complete, the road would be in “great condition”, he said.

“It’s important we do this work to ensure we have a safe and resilient road for many years to come – the long-term benefit will definitely outweigh the short-term disruption.”

The work is being done before the busy summer season. If for any reason work can’t be completed in the spring, it will be deferred until March/April 2025.

