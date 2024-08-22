A Charles McPhee artwork. Photo / David Haxton

As Amor began the cleaning process, dabbing cotton buds from a selection of four different chemical products, it became clear the artist was no amateur.

“I realised they were done by someone who knew what they were doing because of the skill level.”

On two of the artworks was the name McPhee and a number which indicated they were done in 1952.

Amor recognised McPhee as a specialist in producing high-value works of Tahitians and others on velvet.

Further research revealed that McPhee also created a few landscape scenes.

Another Charles McPhee artwork. Photo / David Haxton

Australian-born McPhee, who passed away in Waitakere City in 2002 at the age of 92, was a world-renowned expert in the technique of painting in oils on black velvet.

This unique technique allowed him to render life forms in a tactile and lifelike manner.

McPhee studied under American artist Edgar Leeteg, often considered the father of the genre.

“The ones I had matched perfectly with those I found online,” Amor noted.

He contacted the International Art Centre in Auckland for an appraisal and was pleased to receive confirmation that the works were indeed by McPhee, with the last one selling in 2017 for $1600.

Amor phoned the client.

“I said do you want the good news or the good news?

A Charles McPhee artwork. Photo / David Haxton

“There was stunned silence, to start with, and it’s fair to say she was gobsmacked.

“The woman had come into possession of the art years ago while helping clean out a person’s home.

“The art was headed for the tip but she kept them, as she liked them, but had no idea of their value.

“They had been sitting in a storeroom for years until she decided to see about selling them.”

Amor said the woman was selling the artworks to the International Art Centre which would sell them.

He predicted each signed artwork could fetch about $2000 with the other two slightly less.

“The fact they come from the same lot makes them almost as valuable because of the obvious connection.”

Amor said the cleaning revealed the artwork was in “perfect condition”.



