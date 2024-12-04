Paraparaumu College student Sante van Staden and Kāpiti Petanque Club president Kevin McFadgen.

The annual pétanque competition between Kapiti College and Paraparaumu College brought excitement and camaraderie to the Kāpiti Pétanque Club.

Students from both schools immersed themselves in the traditional French game, mastering techniques and strategies to score points.

They even picked up some French phrases like “bien lancé” (well thrown) and “on a gagné” (we won), adding an authentic touch to the experience.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a brand-new trophy to Paraparaumu College, dedicated to the late Graham Hooper, a former club president.

“Graham was always such an enthusiastic player and was keen to involve the younger generation in the sport,” said Paraparaumu College head of languages Naomi Connolly, reflecting on his legacy.