‘Resounding success’ for annual college pétanque challenge

Paraparaumu College student Sante van Staden and Kāpiti Petanque Club president Kevin McFadgen.

The annual pétanque competition between Kapiti College and Paraparaumu College brought excitement and camaraderie to the Kāpiti Pétanque Club.

Students from both schools immersed themselves in the traditional French game, mastering techniques and strategies to score points.

They even picked up some French phrases like “bien lancé” (well thrown) and “on a gagné” (we won), adding an authentic touch to the experience.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of a brand-new trophy to Paraparaumu College, dedicated to the late Graham Hooper, a former club president.

“Graham was always such an enthusiastic player and was keen to involve the younger generation in the sport,” said Paraparaumu College head of languages Naomi Connolly, reflecting on his legacy.

The competition sparked a newfound passion for pétanque in Tyler and Albie, two Kāpiti College students, who now plan to become regular members of the club.

Both colleges expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support and encouragement from the Kāpiti Pétanque Club, which has been instrumental in fostering community connections through the game.

“Overall, the day was a resounding success, filled with friendly competition, learning and a shared love for pétanque,” Connolly said.

“It was a perfect blend of sport, culture, and community spirit.”

