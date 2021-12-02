Resident wants Waimanu Lagoons flushing delay to protect fledglings

Part of the Waimanu Lagoons in Waikanae Beach. Photo / David Haxton

The flushing of the Waimanu Lagoons in Waikanae Beach should be held off for a bit to give fledglings a better chance of life, a concerned resident feels.

Council flushes the lagoons at different times during the warmer months to keep aquatic weeds at bay before refilling them during a high tide.

The flushing happens via the lagoons floodgate, at the lower lagoon, and drains into the Waikanae River and out to sea.

Janine Clement agreed the flushing was needed but felt now wasn't the best time as young birdlife would be put at risk from predation.

When the water levels were dropped dramatically it meant the fledglings could be easily picked off by predators as well as reduced access to an easy water source, she said.

"With council doing it this early the little ones, like waterfowl, won't survive at all.

"If it was delayed a few weeks it would give them a chance to get a bit bigger."

It was already a dangerous time of year for fledglings without the flushing, she said.

Of note were two pairs of Australasian coots who had nine chicks.

Two pairs of Australasian coots have been nesting at the Waimanu Lagoons. Photo / Roger Smith

It was the first time in at least 10 years the species had been seen in the lagoons.

She feared some had already succumbed to predators.

Clement said she had been in contact with the council since 2019 "to get some sense out of them about the flushings".

"There are meant to be reports that are a public record but there's nothing to get your hands on.

"I think the biggest thing is consistency in how things are done."

But Kāpiti Coast District Council operations manager Tony Martin said there was "no specific risk to wildlife around the lagoon area including the birdlife (coots) caused by the flushing".

"We've developed a management plan, which has resource consent, for the lagoons (Waimanu Lagoons Management Plan June 2000) to make sure the flushing is protecting the wildlife in the area.

"We have been in regular contact with the Department of Conservation to check that the scheduled flushing is not harming the birdlife and they have confirmed that it is safe to go ahead.

"They also support our flushing programme."

Martin said the aim of the periodic flushing was "to retain the predominantly freshwater aquatic environment but to give the lagoons a regular tidal 'shock' to slow the growth of freshwater submerged aquatic plant species".

"The management plan has scheduled the flushing between September and April.

"One in early summer, one in mid-summer, one in early autumn.

"One additional flushing might be scheduled during mid-summer if the early summer temperatures are above average.

"Each flushing takes 36-48 hours which is three-four tidal cycles.

"The next flushing, subject to weather conditions, will take place on Monday and will involve opening the flood gates at low tide and allowing 48 hours of tidal movement to pass through the lagoons.

"The gates will be closed on Wednesday at high tide."