A former high-performing Raptors Swimming club member, who is now living in the United States, is back to full fitness after recovering from a debilitating bout of Covid-19.

Rebecca Moynihan, 22, from Shannon, is attending Florida State University on an athletic scholarship.

She's a senior student-athlete, on the swimming and diving team, who has been there for over three years completing her undergraduate degree in biology.

Her experience with the Covid-19 virus started in September when she developed "a slight cough and a funny feeling in my chest".

Two of her roommates felt the same so they got tested and stayed isolated within their apartment until the results returned.

"Throughout the next four to five days I felt extremely lethargic and did not have a lot of energy.

"I had a bit of a sore throat and a slight cough for a couple of days but other than that really no other symptoms.

"I was extremely lucky."

They remained in isolation for 10 days and spent "way too much time having a Harry Potter movie marathon and playing Mario Kart".

Their isolation was monitored by health authorities and because Rebecca is a college athlete she had to have complete physical examination once isolation had finished including blood tests, an echocardiogram and an electrocardiogram to ensure her heart hadn't suffered any damage from the virus.

"All of the results came back clear and I was allowed to return back to the pool.

"Since being cleared I have experienced no changes in my health, I still feel fine and am completely healthy."

Rebecca feels lucky especially as her experience was mild compared to others.

"I did not have any respiratory issues or require hospitalisation, however, this virus was unlike anything I've ever had before.

"It really took a toll on my energy and for someone who is normally extremely fit and full of energy.

"That was scary.

"For those few days it was hard to get out of bed and even stand on my feet for more than 10 minutes before I needed to sit down again.

"Trying to stay focused on my online classes was also difficult but all of my professors were understanding of my situation."

Rebecca has received regular free testing through the university's healthcare systems as well as the athletic department.

"Measures have been put in place throughout out sporting season to ensure the athletic teams remain as healthy as possible.

"If any athlete is experiencing symptoms they must get tested immediately, remain isolated and not attend any team trainings until results have returned.

"Furthermore, in the pool we are divided among the lanes so that there is no more than three people in each one.

"We also socially distance on the pool deck and must wear masks at all times unless in the water.

"Additionally we get temperature checks and Covid-19 screenings daily in any athletic facility we enter.

"Throughout my daily routine, I don't really leave my apartment unless it is for training or the supermarket since all of my university classes are online."

She has been in Florida throughout the pandemic and had found it interesting to see how differently it was being handled "especially when I see how well New Zealand has done".

"In the beginning, nearly all shops were closed except for essential businesses and curfews and stay at home orders were put in place.

"Since then, things have slowly opened up again and now everything is pretty much open again but masks are mandatory everywhere.

"There are still some restrictions and precautions put in place but sometimes I completely forget that the virus is still a thing because things almost seem normal.

"It is funny because wearing a mask has literally become the new normal now and I couldn't imagine not having to bring one with me everywhere I go.

"At times, however, it is scary and it is hard to be away from my family but I have had so much support from friends and teammates here who have welcomed their homes to me."

Rebecca hopes to return to New Zealand after her graduation next year.

"It is too difficult to do so before then because of the quarantine which would mean taking time out of my training, and it would also be impossible to do my Zoom classes with the time difference.

"I really do miss my family and friends at home though and can't wait to see them once this is all over."