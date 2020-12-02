Raumati South School snow cone venture morphs into something special

Maddie McKee, left, and Mia Marais, both aged 13, with snow cone machines and syrup. Photo / David Haxton

A Raumati South School classroom's unexpected business opportunity has led to various lifeskills and a charitable focus.

When the school's Parent Teacher Association gave each class $250 to spend, on whatever they wanted, room four, which is a Year 7/8 class, created a long list of ideas on a whiteboard.

A blind vote was conducted to narrow down the list to two options.

The first was a snow cone machine, which pupil Maddie McKee had jokingly put forward, and the other was a class party.

A final blind vote saw the snow cone machine idea triumph to much excitement.

A snow cone machine sees crushed ice cubes turned into snow, before being scooped into a biodegradable paper cup, coloured syrup is poured over the top, and a spoon used to eat a refreshing treat.

The class bought four machines to make their Friday afternoon treat process quicker.

But it soon became apparent that they were going to run out of money, because of the cost of purchasing of ice and syrups.

So they decided to sell snow cones - $2 for one flavour, $2.50c for two flavours - to the school.

They've had a few sale days which have proven to be very popular with a long line forming outside their classroom; on one occasion they generated 400 sales.

"We learnt how to deal with money, time, customers and how to do things efficiently," Maddie said.

And more importantly, they've raised money for charity.

"We decided on four charities which were the SPCA, Unicef, Women's Refuge and the Kāpiti Community Foodbank," pupil Mia Marais said.

"We will be giving $1000 to the SPCA."

Money raised has also seen mirrors bought for the school's bathrooms.

And there was also cause for celebration.

"We've raised enough money to have a class party," Maddie said.

The classroom's venture has been so successful that they've given $250 back to the PTA as a way of saying thanks.

The classroom's business will carry on next year.

Although the Year 8 pupils are moving to college next year, they'll be holding interviews with enterprising Year 7 students to take their place.

"It will keep going, it will grow, and more money can be donated to charity," Maddie said.

The class was rapt their mini business had led to many positive outcomes.

"We're really proud of what we've achieved," she said.

"It's turned out really well.

"It's one of the best things we've done. And we've worked really well together as a class."

Teacher Greg Whithair said, "It has been a great team effort and I'm very proud of them all."