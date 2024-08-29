The bittern, a large heron with brown and beige mottled plumage, has the regional council’s support in the upcoming annual Bird of the Year competition, an election-style competition run by New Zealand conservation organisation Forest & Bird.
Last year, the crown went to the Pūteketeke after a campaign that went international thanks largely to a televised campaign on US television by British comedian John Oliver backing it.
The bittern is worth backing this year, said Greater Wellington Regional Council director of delivery Jack Mace, as it is a nationally critically threatened species with only an estimated 250-1000 mature individuals remaining in Aotearoa.
“Matuku-hūrepo are one of our lesser-known native birds that are incredibly rare and difficult to monitor. Sometimes people will spot a bittern once, but never twice – it’s a case of once bittern, twice shy – we are thrilled to back the bittern for Bird of the Year.”
Bittern are rarely seen, but often heard during their breeding season when the boom of the male’s call sound over wetlands. The bittern’s breeding or “booming” season runs from now until February, peaking in October and November when the males are most active.
Greater Wellington Regional Council will be participating in the first nationwide “Great Matuku Muster” event on Saturday, October 19 at the Wairarapa Moana wetlands, where people will have the opportunity to hear the birds first-hand.
Biodiversity advisor Sarah-Jane Jensen said she is feeling optimistic about this year’s booming season.
“Having eyes and ears all over the country for the first Great Matuku Muster will help provide a new estimate of the national population. It’s exciting and will be so rewarding. Joining us for the muster is a unique opportunity to hear the booming for yourself, especially at the Wairarapa Moana wetlands, which are recognised as Ramsar wetlands of international significance.”
Voting for Bird of the Year opens on Monday, September 2. For more information, and to vote for your favourite manu, visit the Bird of the Year website.