Mace said in backing the bittern, he hopes to raise awareness of the conservation plight of this secretive bird.

“While the population is thriving around Wairarapa Moana, bittern are not doing nearly as well across the rest of the country.”

Australasian bittern has Greater Wellington’s support for Bird of the Year 2024. Photo / Gavin Klee

The Wellington Region is home to a well-known population in the Wairarapa Moana, with bittern spotted in wetlands across the Kāpiti Coast.

Mace said the presence of bittern indicates wetland health, and symbolises the delicate ecosystems people work hard to protect with planting, trapping, and restoration projects.

“Matuku-hūrepo are one of our lesser-known native birds that are incredibly rare and difficult to monitor. Sometimes people will spot a bittern once, but never twice – it’s a case of once bittern, twice shy – we are thrilled to back the bittern for Bird of the Year.”

Bittern are rarely seen, but often heard during their breeding season when the boom of the male’s call sound over wetlands. The bittern’s breeding or “booming” season runs from now until February, peaking in October and November when the males are most active.

Greater Wellington Regional Council will be participating in the first nationwide “Great Matuku Muster” event on Saturday, October 19 at the Wairarapa Moana wetlands, where people will have the opportunity to hear the birds first-hand.

Biodiversity advisor Sarah-Jane Jensen said she is feeling optimistic about this year’s booming season.

“Having eyes and ears all over the country for the first Great Matuku Muster will help provide a new estimate of the national population. It’s exciting and will be so rewarding. Joining us for the muster is a unique opportunity to hear the booming for yourself, especially at the Wairarapa Moana wetlands, which are recognised as Ramsar wetlands of international significance.”

Voting for Bird of the Year opens on Monday, September 2. For more information, and to vote for your favourite manu, visit the Bird of the Year website.