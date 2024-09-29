Bruce Taylor will speak about railways.

Local railway enthusiast Waikanae’s Bruce Taylor is Kāpiti Historical Society’s next guest speaker.

Four years ago he spoke to members about the western branches of the Wellington rail network and this time will broaden the focus.

Taylor is a retired secondary school teacher of history. He is a railway enthusiast and writer and is involved in a project to digitise over 300,000 images of New Zealand railways held in the archives of the New Zealand Railway and Locomotive Society.

“The title of my talk will be ‘Wellington’s Railways — an illustrated history’.

“I will be picking up from where I left off last time when I spoke to the Kāpiti Historical Society in 2020 covering the Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines.