Murray Lobb.

Why do you want to be mayor? Kāpiti faces many challenges but equally we are presented with many opportunities and I want to bring my commonsense problem-solving skills to the council. Increasingly, I have been getting frustrated with the governance of our region and the continual rate rises. The lack of community consultation and meetings being held behind closed doors have resulted in some very poor decisions being made. I want to use my considerable experience in management and community service to further serve Kāpiti as a committed and consultative member of the council.

What do you believe are the top three issues that need addressing? I will vote to stop the Gateway project immediately. This project has already ballooned out to $7.75 million from the initial $4.46 million and I predict that the total cost of this project will be around $10 million. If there is an argument for a cultural and visitor centre then the council must engage with the community to find a project that has wide support rather than pushing forward with the Gateway.

I will bring fiscal responsibility to the council. The current and projected rises are unsustainable, especially for those on fixed incomes. I will bring my business experience and common sense to bear on how the council spends your money. Kāpiti is expected to grow by more than 30,000 people over the next 30 years and we face a shortfall of 16,200 houses, so pressure on our region's infrastructure is only increasing. Our council must spend your rates wisely.

I will bring business experience and common sense to the table. Our council should be making it easier to get things done, rather than creating obstacles. More consultation with the community and fewer private meetings with consultants and we will all be better off. I will use my considerable experience in management and community service to serve Kāpiti as a committed and consultative member of council.

If elected, what do you hope to achieve over the next three years? If I am elected, I will bring my inclusive style of leadership to the council. Our council should be focused on making it easier to get things done, rather than creating obstacles. I want to see the council acting like a business board, setting the strategy for the district and outlining that strategy to the chief executive and then monitoring his progress in implementing it. Council should be about governance.

What do you see as the most important attribute you would bring to council? Honesty, business experience, common sense and focus.

How will you ensure all voices of the community are heard? I will listen. The council will undertake more consultation with the community and fewer closed-door meetings with consultants. I will use my considerable experience in management and community service to serve Kāpiti as a committed and consultative member of council. I will work to empower the community boards.

What do you do to relax? I am a recreational cyclist and have started to learn bridge. Family is important to me, as is my time giving back to the community through my long membership of Kāpiti Rotary.