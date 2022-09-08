Janet Holborow.

Why do you want to be mayor? The Kāpiti community is my inspiration, with an ability to support one another, care for our environment, and the ability to come together during times of crisis. With three terms as a councillor, I have the experience to lead the council and the community through the challenges ahead.

What do you believe are the top three issues that need addressing? Cost of living, housing, and climate change will be top priorities.

If elected, what do you hope to achieve over the next three years? Quality infrastructure is vital to the success of any community. As mayor I will support investment in infrastructure that allows Kāpiti Coast residents to be able to more easily live their lives. This includes quality transport connections such as better buses and trains, and good community facilities that are accessible to all ages.

What do you see as the most important attribute you would bring to the council? I have the ability to work with a range of people and bring a positive attitude and dedication to everything I do.

How will you ensure all voices of the community are heard? Too often council is seen to go ahead and not take the views of the community into its decisions. That won't be the council I lead. We will be accountable and we will stay closely connected to all parts of the Kāpiti Coast. I will hold meetings after hours so that people who work can engage more with the work of council. Community boards will be key and I will ensure they are supported to connect with their communities.

What do you do to relax? When I'm playing music, I'm able to be in the moment, focused on nothing else. It's a time when all of the worries and challenges of life are put to one side.