Rebecca Bond won first place in the transformation innovation category and third place in the Geometric Abstraction categoryat the World of Wearable Art competition in Wellington this month. Reporter Grace Odlum caught up with her to find out more.
What was your garment called and what was the inspiration behind it?
My garment, Changing Perceptions, is a reflection of my commitment to promoting inclusivity and challenging societal norms surrounding the ‘perfect model.’ I believe it is essential to see individuals first and foremost as human beings. Through my designs, I aim to celebrate the beauty and diversity within the disability community. By naming my garment Changing Perceptions, I am initiating conversations to inspire a shift in how society perceives people with disabilities. I am honoured to be a part of this movement through my design work.
What was your garment made out of and why did you choose those materials?
My garment is made from billboard signs, a choice that I believe speaks for itself. I wanted to convey a message through my design, particularly in light of the current funding changes in the disability sector.
What techniques did you use to create your garment?
The creation of my garment involved a variety of techniques that I have honed over the years. Drawing from my background as a jeweller, shoemaker, and dressmaker, as well as my role as the creative director of Kāpiti Art Studio, I thoroughly enjoyed embracing the technical challenges of the design process. I spent many hours self-teaching myself via YouTube too. This year’s garment serves as a celebration of the diverse art forms and skills I’ve acquired throughout my journey, reflecting my passion for pushing artistic boundaries and promoting accessibility within the arts.
How does your piece embody the theme of transformation innovation?
I have challenged the traditional model concept, pushing boundaries and advocating for inclusivity in WoW. Additionally, my garment features a transformative kinetic component, symbolizing movement, change, and progress. By incorporating these elements, my design represents a fusion of creativity and forward-thinking, encapsulating the essence of transformation and innovation in a visually captivating manner.
How did it feel to have won this award?
I felt like the happiest person alive! Winning these awards was not only a personal achievement but also a profound victory for New Zealand’s disability community, representing nearly a quarter of the population. When I walked on stage the first words out of my mouth were “we did it” to model Rodney Bell. These awards are not mine alone; they belong to the community that I am proud to be a part of.
What does winning this award mean to you personally and professionally?
Being recognised by a prestigious and globally renowned show like WoW is a remarkable accomplishment that I will cherish. I hope that this award will elevate the profile of my work at Kāpiti Art Studio and within the creative spaces sector. It would be amazing if this recognition attracts potential funders who will support and further empower the impactful work that I am dedicated to in these fields.
What advice would you give to aspiring wearable art designers?
Just do it! Break all the rules, and then break them again. Let your creativity and imagination run wild, and don’t be afraid to push boundaries and think outside the box. Embrace experimentation, explore new ideas, and be fearless in your pursuit of innovation.
More info
WoW’s Tall Poppy People’s Choice Award is open for audiences to vote throughout the season and will be announced mid-October
The WoW Show: Dream Awake runs until October 13 at Wellington’s TSB Arena. Tickets are available at www.worldofwearableart.com.