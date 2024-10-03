Rodney Bell wearing Rebecca Bond's garment. Photo / Stephen A’Court

What techniques did you use to create your garment?

The creation of my garment involved a variety of techniques that I have honed over the years. Drawing from my background as a jeweller, shoemaker, and dressmaker, as well as my role as the creative director of Kāpiti Art Studio, I thoroughly enjoyed embracing the technical challenges of the design process. I spent many hours self-teaching myself via YouTube too. This year’s garment serves as a celebration of the diverse art forms and skills I’ve acquired throughout my journey, reflecting my passion for pushing artistic boundaries and promoting accessibility within the arts.

How does your piece embody the theme of transformation innovation?

I have challenged the traditional model concept, pushing boundaries and advocating for inclusivity in WoW. Additionally, my garment features a transformative kinetic component, symbolizing movement, change, and progress. By incorporating these elements, my design represents a fusion of creativity and forward-thinking, encapsulating the essence of transformation and innovation in a visually captivating manner.

Rebecca Bond (second from left) with model Rodney Bell (middle) wearing her garment.

How did it feel to have won this award?

I felt like the happiest person alive! Winning these awards was not only a personal achievement but also a profound victory for New Zealand’s disability community, representing nearly a quarter of the population. When I walked on stage the first words out of my mouth were “we did it” to model Rodney Bell. These awards are not mine alone; they belong to the community that I am proud to be a part of.

What does winning this award mean to you personally and professionally?

Being recognised by a prestigious and globally renowned show like WoW is a remarkable accomplishment that I will cherish. I hope that this award will elevate the profile of my work at Kāpiti Art Studio and within the creative spaces sector. It would be amazing if this recognition attracts potential funders who will support and further empower the impactful work that I am dedicated to in these fields.

What advice would you give to aspiring wearable art designers?

Just do it! Break all the rules, and then break them again. Let your creativity and imagination run wild, and don’t be afraid to push boundaries and think outside the box. Embrace experimentation, explore new ideas, and be fearless in your pursuit of innovation.

More info