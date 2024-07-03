“The Warehouse, in Paraparaumu, was the best option, so we caught a train there.

“At The Warehouse we bought different sizes and ones with different colours and patterns.”

The group, which numbers about a dozen, has also written special cards to accompany each pair so the recipient knows who bought it for them.

The group did a similar initiative last year with pyjamas going to the Wellington Hospital Trust.

Ruby said the group met on Wednesdays, usually at morning tea time, where “we think of ideas for various projects, who is going to do what, the right dates, and so on”.

Paekākāriki School's Soroptimist Kids pyjama shopping at The Warehouse.

“Last year we cleaned up the beach.

“We also ran a market at the school gala where we sold soft toys that students didn’t want anymore, and gave the money to the K9 Medical Detection New Zealand.”

Currently, the group is collecting chippie bags.

“The chippie bags will be washed and then ironed and then fused together to create a blanket [like an emergency blanket] for homeless people.

“It’s part of The Chip Packet Project NZ which is a nationwide organisation.

“It takes about 80 years for a chippie packet to break down in the landfill.”

Relief teacher and group mentor Jane Stent, who is part of the Soroptimists International Kāpiti Coast, said, “I think the group has done a marvellous job.

“They organised it themselves and got it sorted. I’m very proud of them.”

Birthright Kāpiti general manager Leonie Murch said the donation was wonderful.

“It’s great to see young people working really productively and willing to give back to the community they live in.”



