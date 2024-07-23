Probus Club of Kāpiti president Richard Chilton.

The Probus Club of Kāpiti Coast’s 50th anniversary will be marked with a celebration lunch later in the year.

Club president Richard Chilton said about 180 people were expected to attend the gala luncheon at Southward Car Museum in early November.

“It’s shaping up to be a special event for our club, which was the first Probus club to be founded in the South Pacific.

“Past and present members will be attending as well as several guests.

“We’ve had a lot of donations from local businesses and individuals to help with the luncheon, which we’re very appreciative of.”