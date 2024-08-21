Advertisement
Prime site in Mazengarb Reserve chosen for mini-putt course

A concept graphic of a mini-putt course in Mazengarb Reserve. Graphic / Fresh Architecture

Paraparaumu’s Mazengarb Reserve will be the home of a mini-putt course being created in conjunction with the Combined Lions Clubs of Kāpiti and the Rotary Club of Kāpiti.

The project, led by Mal Bird, was unveiled to an enthusiastic audience at the Ocean Road Community Centre that included Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, councillors, and staff from the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The initial design for the 10-hole course, crafted by lead designer Anthony Clouston from Fresh Architecture, was presented.

The course will be located towards the entrance of the reserve on land generously donated by the council.

It will feature disabled accessibility and ample parking, making it a welcoming space for all.

Internationally awarded designer Bayley LuuTomes is spearheading the landscape design.

Leon Downs of the Kāpiti Lions emphasised the project’s goal of creating a community space where people of all ages can gather, play, and create lasting memories.

A graphic showing where a mini-putt course would be in Mazengarb Reserve, Paraparaumu. Graphic / Fresh Architecture
“Kāpiti Mini Golf is a community-driven project that benefits everyone,” he said.

Holborow expressed her support, stating, “We’ve been mini-putt-less long enough in Kāpiti!”

Bird acknowledged the numerous businesses that have pledged their support, highlighting the community’s collective effort.

He also mentioned potential future additions to the reserve, such as a bike park to promote road safety.

To ensure the project remains debt-free from day one, auctioneer Eddie Winkle from The Professionals led a lively auction of donated items, kickstarting the fundraising efforts.

Earlier in the evening, representatives from local foodbanks, including Peter Ryan from St Vincent de Paul Society, Naomi Siani from Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira’s Pataka Kai (food bank), and Kāpiti Community Foodbank manager Jill Mason, expressed their gratitude to Bird, and Wayne Pidduck from StarFish Kāpiti for their generous support with free fish.

Their combined efforts, supported by sponsors, have significantly helped local food banks stretch their limited budgets.


