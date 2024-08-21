A concept graphic of a mini-putt course in Mazengarb Reserve. Graphic / Fresh Architecture

Paraparaumu’s Mazengarb Reserve will be the home of a mini-putt course being created in conjunction with the Combined Lions Clubs of Kāpiti and the Rotary Club of Kāpiti.

The project, led by Mal Bird, was unveiled to an enthusiastic audience at the Ocean Road Community Centre that included Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, councillors, and staff from the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

The initial design for the 10-hole course, crafted by lead designer Anthony Clouston from Fresh Architecture, was presented.

The course will be located towards the entrance of the reserve on land generously donated by the council.

It will feature disabled accessibility and ample parking, making it a welcoming space for all.