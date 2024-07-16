“The Waikanae area has seen a worrying rise in stoat and other pest sightings,” Waikanae Lions Club’s Kevin Sheppard said.

“Both the Ngāa Manu Nature Reserve and Forest and Bird have confirmed this trend.

“One significant factor contributing to the increase in these predators is the expressway itself.

“The new cycleways and walkways running parallel to the expressway have inadvertently become corridors for stoats, allowing them to migrate deeper into Kāpiti.”

Sheppard said the Department of Conservation had identified stoats as public enemy number one for New Zealand’s native birds.

“These relentless hunters pose a significant threat to species such as wrybills, New Zealand dotterels, black-fronted terns, young kiwi, and any other birds that cross their path.

“DoC statistics indicate that only about 5% of Northland’s brown kiwi chicks reach adulthood, with stoats and feral cats being their primary predators.”

The Waikanae Lions’ pest trapping project was a critical first step in combating the issue, he said.

“By targeting stoats and other pests along the Kāpiti Expressway, the initiative aims to create a safer environment for native bird species.

“This project joins the efforts of other existing trapping programmes run by enthusiastic volunteers, the Greater Wellington Regional Council, and various other organisations.”

Sheppard said volunteers were essential to the success of the project.

“Regular monitoring and maintenance of the traps will ensure their effectiveness in reducing pest populations.

“The community’s involvement reflects a collective commitment to preserving the region’s natural heritage and demonstrates the power of local action in conservation efforts.”

As the project progresses, there are plans to invite the entire Waikanae community to participate in Predator Free Waikanae.

“Residents are encouraged to stay informed and consider volunteering, contributing to a co-ordinated effort to protect and restore the local environment.”



