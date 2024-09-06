Supported by the US embassy in New Zealand through the Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise initiative and the New Zealand Game Developers’ Association, the event helps game developers learn something new.

The event is inspired by the 2021 Koia Game Jam, said Matthews.

“Koia did something amazing - trying a new type of jam that wasn’t focused on competition but [was] more about making connections, new friends and learning new skills. We inherited the same infrastructure and framework for Power Up!”

The event is open to all women, he said.

“It’s all-inclusive [of] women, trans women and non-binary people as well. It’s a safe place for people to explore gaming development, learn something new or master those skills they already know.”

Matthews said the event will also address the issue of the industry being male-dominated, he said.

“The industry is about 70% male. Like any other creative discipline, it benefits from having that equality. This event is about getting equality for women as well as improving the workforce. Women offer up different perspectives and skills from which the game development industry can benefit.

“The event will have workshops and webinars, giving game developers exposure to some of the leaders in the gaming development world, such as New Zealander game developers PikPok and Dinosaur Polo Club.”

As well as attending webinars, people can use the time to start a new gaming project or continue with one they’re working on.

“This event connects gaming developers with the industry’s leading people, providing an opportunity to learn from the best and apply that to their games. It allows them to leapfrog through the industry.”

Denise Rozney from Kāpiti said she looks forward to connecting with other developers.

“I’m working on my own game and I’d love to network with other developers and get advice on the steps. I’m looking forward to that learning and offering some mentoring. It’s a give and take and as I’m an interface designer, I’m more than happy to help on that side of things.”

Rozney is in the process of developing her RPG (role-playing game).

“I wrote a book when I was 18. It follows two kids who have to escape a city. The story’s premise is about surviving a day in the city and getting out while figuring out where to go next. I decided as an RPG-style game so players can either pay as the boy or guy.”

She said she enjoys gaming.

“I play a lot of building and design games but when I feel like that bit of action, I do pick up Destiny 2 and Halo. I enjoy every part of gaming and would very much like to release my own one day.”

She said she is looking forward to the gaming jam.

“I think that it’s pretty neat to have a jam specifically for women. There are very few women in code and less that are in my age group, which is over 50. I think this event will be great for connection.”

The details:

What: POWER Up! Game Jam

When: September 28-29

Registration: Visit the POWER Up! Koia website















