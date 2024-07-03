By the 1990s she was working for unions where she met a lot of low paid workers from cleaners, security guards, caregivers, and more.

“After the Employment Contracts Act, in 1991, when wages started to spiral down, workers were increasingly saying they couldn’t live on the minimum wage.

“I was working for the Service and Food Workers Union, some of that time, which was my home union, which is now called E tū, and we were looking for new ways to win decent wages for low paid workers, so we started the Living Wage Movement in 2011.

“Back in 2011 no one talked about the living wage as a concept but now everyone talks about it.

“It was so special working with the community organisations that came together and continues to be special.”

Celebrating Kāpiti Coast District Council becoming the first district council, earlier this year, to achieve living wage employer accreditation, from left, Jacqui Aliva, Lyndy McIntyre, Jim Babbington and Fale Aliva.

McIntyre became heavily involved with the movement, working for it from 2015 to 2020, before, at the age of 67, seeking a well-earned retirement.

That was until something unexpected happened.

“The national convenor of the Living Wage Movement rang me up, while I was walking on the beach, and asked about documenting the movement.

“To be honest, I didn’t have a clue what I was taking on, but I thought it was a story that needed to be told, so I decided to do it.”

McIntyre used a small shed at the back of her property along The Parade, which overlooks the sea, as her writing base.

It was a daunting project, but having an intimate knowledge of the topic, and lots of documents to reference, she started to craft the book.

“I also interviewed over 40 people ranging from the former mayor of Auckland Phil Goff, to Reverend Jenny Dawson who lives in Pukerua Bay, to lots of low paid workers, and trade union leaders including the president of Council of Trade Unions Richard Wagstaff who lives in Raumati Beach.”

Slowly but surely she brought it “all together to tell the story”.

McIntyre had a lot of support throughout the project and praised those who read the manuscript and gave feedback.

She was also “pleased and proud” that a special photo, of a worker who represented the movement, was chosen for the front cover.

“Palutea Talofolo is a salt-of-the-earth cleaner who came to New Zealand from Tonga seeking a better life but one that meant a living wage.

“She was photographed [by Simon Oosterman Beckers] at the national launch of the movement in Auckland in 2012.

“There she is surrounded by people in society who want to live in a fair and equitable society.

“It’s quite a significant photo.”

The book was printed by New Zealand company Pivotal, in Wellington, which is a fully accredited living wage employer.

“I was determined that Pivotal would be the printer of the book.”

McIntyre hoped the book “captures the essence of the movement and what happened over those 10 years with a bit of postscript.”

She also wanted it to “inspire people”.

“The power you can get in communities can actually make a real difference.

“This book has a message of hope.”

McIntyre said the movement had changed the way we talk about wages in New Zealand.

“But as long as thousands of workers and their families struggle to afford basic necessities, this idea, this movement, has work to do.”















































