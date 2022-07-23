Police are investigating a robbery at ASB Bank Paraparaumu.

Police are seeking witnesses to an aggravated robbery in Paraparaumu yesterday.

"A man has entered the ASB Bank on Coastlands Parade about 4.30pm and has presented what appeared to be a firearm, threatened staff, and taken off with an undisclosed amount of money," police said.

"No shots were fired and no one was injured, although staff were understandably shaken.

"Police are making inquiries to locate the man, who fled from the scene on foot.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the man leaving.

"Anyone with information that could assist with our inquiries is asked to call 105, quoting 220722/1064, or get in touch online through https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

"Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."