Pioneering conservationist would have been delighted by kōkako top-up on Kāpiti Island

Megan Field holds a photograph of her parents Selwyn and Pauline Field. Selwyn is holding a citation acknowledging his contribution to conservation in New Zealand. Photo / David Haxton

When Megan Field opened up this week's edition of the Kāpiti News and read about a kōkako translocation to Kāpiti Island she was delighted.

She thought of her late father and how pleased he would be too.

"He would have been blown away."

Selwyn Field, who passed away on April 21, 1993, was a conservation pioneer who had a passion for helping wildlife.

His passion flourished when he was the first chief executive commissioner of the Scout Association of New Zealand after taking early retirement from his career in the Royal New Zealand Air Force where he had reached the rank of wing commander.

During his time in Scouts he introduced conservation in the curriculum which was so successful it led to the annual Conservation Week starting in 1969.

Selwyn was also behind the development of Tatum Park, north of Ōtaki, from a Scouts camp into a large conference training centre.

His Scouts contribution in New Zealand was recognised and he was appointed the financial director of World Scouting based in Geneva, Switzerland, in the early 1970s.

Selwyn was recognised with an OBE for services to youth and conservation.

"My father got a letter from the governor-general and together with my mother Pauline they went to Buckingham Palace.

"At that stage he knew Prince Phillip because he was involved in Scouts too."

Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan helps with kōkako release on Kāpiti Island.

Selwyn was also the founder of the World Wildlife Fund chapter in New Zealand in the mid-1970s.

"He cared so much about wildlife.

"Various birdlife were on the brink of extinction and something had to be done.

"There was the takahe, kakapo, Chatham Island robin, kōkako, saddleback … they were all New Zealand natives but were on the endangered list.

"The chapter's headquarters was in Paekakariki where we lived.

"He had contacts for fundraising to get this up and running.

"The first takahe were settled on Kāpiti Island which was about the mid to late 70s."

Selwyn also featured on the children's television programme What Now.

"When he got the World Wildlife Fund New Zealand up and running, there was a part on What Now, every Friday, called Panda Club, which he appeared on.

"He taught children about conservation."

Selwyn also loved golf and set up the junior clinic at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club where one of the youngsters was Steve Williams who would go on to caddy for some of the best golfers in the world.

Eleven kōkako arrive on Kāpiti Island.

Megan said her father "was a very unselfish person and would do anything for anyone".

His funeral was held at St Paul's, Paraparaumu, and the whole of Kapiti Rd was blocked up with cars.

"That's how well-known he was right throughout the country."

Last week 11 North Island kōkako were translocated from Pureroa Forest to Kāpiti Island.



Up to 35 kōkako will be introduced to the island over the next two years to top-up the existing 100 pairs adding diversity to a nationally important population of these rare birds.