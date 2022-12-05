Pikitia Clark with her storybook about protecting marine reserves. Photo / David Haxton

Standing on the Kāpiti Island foreshore, Pikitia Clark looked out to sea and saw a boat with fisherpeople on board.

The boat was nudging the edge of the Kāpiti Marine Reserve.

She watched as they cast their fishing lines into the water, knowing that the strong current would propel the nylon, hooks, bait and sinkers directly into the reserve where many fish species thrived.

Pikitia let out a sigh.

The 2167-hectare reserve, on two sides of the island, has been off-limits for people fishing since it was legally protected in 1992.

The reserve provides a place for scientific research and for the recovery of marine life by reducing or eliminating the threats associated with human activities.

Marine reserve signs on Kāpiti Island.

Pikitia has a close association with the island and, while not attending school in Ōtaki, would spend weekends and school holidays enjoying the island’s freedom, the native bush surrounds, birdlife, the ocean, and being with whānau who owned land at the island’s northern end.

The island had great views across the Kāpiti Island Marine Reserve to the mainland.

Throughout the years Pikitia has seen many examples of people ignoring or conveniently forgetting the reserve’s no-fishing policy.

“People just do what they want.”

It has frustrated her and other whānau members in Waiorua Bay as well as others on the mainland.

And she knows the flouting will continue despite island webcams keeping an eye on the reserve, strong Guardians of Kāpiti Marine Reserve as well as patrols by a Conservation Department patrol boat based in Mana.

“You become more aware as you get older.”

During winter this year, Pikitia, who has a creative flair, decided to channel her inner frustrations into something positive.

“One day, when I was painting, I thought of all the times I had seen adults go into the marine reserve [and break the laws].

“I wondered what I could do to productively create something that would help stop people from abusing the reserve.

“Some adults are stuck in their ways, and aren’t going to listen, but children are keen to learn.”

She’s created her first children’s storybook called Ikanui the Orca.

Front cover of Pikitia Clark's book. Photo / David Haxton

“It introduces marine reserves.

“It’s in a simple format that all ages can understand.

“My hope is that parents will read it to their children and both will get the message.”

Pikitia, who lives in the Horowhenua, was delighted when she got the book from the publishing company.

“I wanted to cry. I’m very proud but know that it’s an ongoing job to keep protecting marine reserves.”

Feedback from readers has been encouraging.

“People love it. I’ve seen lots of children reading this book already so that’s really positive.”

Pikitia hopes to create a second book about marine reserves which will go into more detail.

“There will be a bit more to go with that one because this one is pretty much don’t touch anything and don’t disturb anything.”

And there’s a third book in the wings.

“One of our guides [Kāpiti Island Nature Tours] is very knowledgeable about insects and lizards and he’s asked me to collaborate. He would write it and I would illustrate it.”

Copies of Ikanui The Orca are available at the Kapiti Island Nature Tours office in Paraparaumu Beach ($29), Paraparaumu Beach Saturday Market ($25) or via allthingscreativenz.com ($27).



